The Game Awards 2020: Full list of new games and content announced

The Game Awards 2020 just wrapped up, and fans and the industry celebrated some of the best games of the year with an eye towards the future of gaming. Several familiar faces made a glorious comeback while other new ones made their debut on the big stage.

It honestly seems like The Game Awards has become an excellent spot for studios and publishers to showcase future projects and new content for existing titles. This year was no different, as the show included world premieres from some of the biggest studios, as well as fantastic, ambitious projects from indie developers.

The Game Awards 2020 featured the right mix of cool, new indie titles and offerings from industry juggernauts. Some premieres included new gameplay footage or cinematics from previously announced titles.

Here is a list of every announcement from this year's The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2020: Full list of all new games and content announced

Tchia

Sea of Solitude Directors Cut

Advertisement

Shady Part of Me

Myst VR

Nier: Replicant Version 1.22.47..

Advertisement

Century: Age of Ashes

Perfect Dark

Back4Blood (Left4Dead sequel)

Scavengers

Advertisement

Hood Outlaws and Legends

The Callisto Protocol

Warhammer 40K Darktide

Open Roads

Advertisement

Dragon Age

Endless Dungeon

Crimson Desert

Overcooked All You Can Eat

Advertisement

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

CoD Black Ops Cold War Season One

Ark II

Outriders

Advertisement

F.I.S.T.

Evil Dead The Game

Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection

Returnal

Advertisement

Super Meat Boy Forever

Road 96

It Takes Two

Oddworld Soulstrom

Advertisement

Evil West

Scarlet Nexus

Thunder Tier One

Fortnite x Master Chief

Advertisement

Fortnite x The Walking Dead

Just Cause Mobile

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Mass Effect

Advertisement

Some of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2020 came in the form of a mysterious, new Mass Effect game from BioWare and the inventive co-op experience It Takes Two, from the makers of A Way Out.

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 wins GOTY at The Game Awards 2020