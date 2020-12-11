The Game Awards 2020: Full list of new games and content announced

The Game Awards 2020 just wrapped up, and fans and the industry celebrated some of the best games of the year with an eye towards the future of gaming. Several familiar faces made a glorious comeback while other new ones made their debut on the big stage.
It honestly seems like The Game Awards has become an excellent spot for studios and publishers to showcase future projects and new content for existing titles. This year was no different, as the show included world premieres from some of the biggest studios, as well as fantastic, ambitious projects from indie developers.
The Game Awards 2020 featured the right mix of cool, new indie titles and offerings from industry juggernauts. Some premieres included new gameplay footage or cinematics from previously announced titles.
Here is a list of every announcement from this year's The Game Awards.
The Game Awards 2020: Full list of all new games and content announced
Tchia
Sea of Solitude Directors Cut
Shady Part of Me
Myst VR
Nier: Replicant Version 1.22.47..
Century: Age of Ashes
Perfect Dark
Back4Blood (Left4Dead sequel)
Scavengers
Hood Outlaws and Legends
The Callisto Protocol
Warhammer 40K Darktide
Open Roads
Dragon Age
Endless Dungeon
Crimson Desert
Overcooked All You Can Eat
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
CoD Black Ops Cold War Season One
Ark II
Outriders
F.I.S.T.
Evil Dead The Game
Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection
Returnal
Super Meat Boy Forever
Road 96
It Takes Two
Oddworld Soulstrom
Evil West
Scarlet Nexus
Thunder Tier One
Fortnite x Master Chief
Fortnite x The Walking Dead
Just Cause Mobile
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Mass Effect
Some of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2020 came in the form of a mysterious, new Mass Effect game from BioWare and the inventive co-op experience It Takes Two, from the makers of A Way Out.
Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 wins GOTY at The Game Awards 2020Published 11 Dec 2020, 09:25 IST