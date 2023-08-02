"Just one big thank you" - Twitch streamer in tears as fans contribute to his hospital bill after suffering a severe hip injury

After undergoing hip surgery in Mexico, Stoopzz, a Twitch streamer, was moved to tears by the overwhelming support he received from his fans and the streaming community. Following the fracture of his hips into three parts, the streamer had been absent from streaming for almost a couple of weeks till yesterday, when he was greeted by hundreds of donations.

Upon his return, the streamer, who boasts over 175K followers, was greeted with an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from his dedicated fanbase. He stated:

"I just got back from my doctors, I got my stitches removed. I don't know what the f**k happened man. Thank you guys so much. I don't know what to say. Just one big thank you."

Twitch streamer gains over 1000 subs after comeback stream

After a long-awaited return, MMORPG streamer Stoopzz was met with incredible support from his fans. During the three-hour broadcast, the Twitch streamer amassed over a thousand new subscriptions, a testament to the strong and dedicated community that surrounds him.

He also opened up about how he sustained the injury. He explained that he slipped and fell directly on his hip while descending a staircase, leading to the unfortunate accident.

(Timestamp: 00:10:04)

Naturally, the twitch streamer was deeply moved by the overwhelming support and expressed his gratitude, stating how glad he was to be back home and streaming again:

"I think it's just been really, really hard. I'm just so happy to be home, you know. It's been f**king so hard. But I'm doing better you know. I'm home now, so I feel a lot better. I got a lot of people helping me. I'm sorry. It's been such a long journey to get home."

He also shared details about his surgery, revealing the scar that extended all the way across his thighs to his hips during the broadcast. Additionally, he disclosed having approximately 42 stitches as part of his surgery.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered over 200 comments. Here are some of the top ones:

Stoopzz is not the only recent streamer who has faced health-related challenges during their break. Darren "IShowSpeed," a well-known YouTube streamer, is currently in the hospital in Japan after contracting a sinus infection.