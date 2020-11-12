Every character in Garena Free Fire, except Adam and Eve, has special in-game abilities that help the users come out on top and get the Booyah. These characters are among a few of the unique aspects of this fast-paced battle royale title.

Dasha and K are two of the latest additions to the list of characters. Dasha has only recently been added to the game while the latter was introduced as apart of Free Fire's collaboration with the American artist KSHMR.

In this article, we compare the abilities of both the characters in Garena Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. The choice of the character is entirely subjective and varies from player to player, according to their play-style and preference.)

K vs Dasha in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

K’s ability – Master of All

K in Free Fire

Master of All is an active ability and is one of the most exceptional in-game abilities. It has two modes –

Jiu-jitsu mode: creates a 6m aura, and allies within this get a 500% increase in conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: It recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

Also, this ability increases the maximum EP by 50. It is crucial to note that changing mode would have a 20-second cooldown.

Only Psychology mode is enhanced leveling up the ability. Players will receive 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP at the maximum level.

The character can be purchased from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds.

Dasha’s ability – Partying On

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha’s ability has multiple effects, including a reduction in the damage taken from falls by 30% and recovery time by 60%. It also reduces the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6%.

By leveling up the ability, this character is further enhanced and the reductions in the various aspects are then 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10% respectively.

Comparison

Both characters have excellent abilities in Free Fire. They influence different aspects of the game. While one influences gunfights, the other has an impact on health.

Dasha’s ability can prove extremely useful in a firefight as it reduces the rate of recoil and the maximum recoil by a specific percentage.

K’s ability provides the users with EP as well as increase the EP to HP conversion rate. The only downside to this ability is its long cooldown of 20 seconds.

On the whole, while Dasha may help in gunfights, K’s ability and the utility that comes with it give K an edge over Dasha.

