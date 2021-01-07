K vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad

Free Fire has amassed an extensive fan base across the world since its release back in 2017. The game is particularly well-known for the accessibility of unique characters. These characters possess abilities that majorly help players on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok is one of the most preferred and appreciated characters in Free Fire, while K is known for his remarkable range of abilities. This article compares the abilities of the two characters to find out who is better for Clash Squad.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has a versatile ability to create an aura of 5m that restores 5 HP/second for five seconds and boosts ally movement speed by 10%. When the character is leveled up, his ability also enhances.

At the maximum level, at level 6, the 5m aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K has a unique ability in Free Fire. He has two different skill sets: the Jiujitsu Mode and the Psychology Mode.

Jiujitsu Mode: In this skillset, K's ability allows allies within a 6m radius to receive a 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: This ability of K allows him to restore 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP.

However, only the Psychology Mode gets enhanced upon leveling up, where the players can recover 2 EP every two seconds with up to 150 EP. But, while changing the modes, K has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and K are helpful characters in Free Fire. In the Ranked mode matches, DJ Alok will be a better choice over K.

The latter offers a range of abilities that permits EP restoration. However, Alok's capacity allows him to have a constant healing source and furthermore helps in increasing the movement speed. So, Alok's capacity is more suitable for the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.