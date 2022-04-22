Kao the Kangaroo Reboot release date and more

On May 27, 2022, the latest Kao the Kangaroo title will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC through Steam, with the game costing $29.99 online and $34.99 in stores.

The release date for Kao the Kangaroo has been revealed in a new teaser, along with some gameplay videos. The idea this time is that Kao is utilising elemental-powered boxing gloves to beat enemies, find his missing sister, and discover the truth about his long-lost father.

He'll meet and conquer "fighting masters" whose minds have been twisted by a dark power along the way. In the end, it's all simply an excuse to discover bright, family-friendly environments in a 3D platforming environment.

Kao the Kangaroo is a complete reboot

Interestingly, Kao wasn't one of the 3D platformers that received widespread recognition when it was first launched in 2000 on the Dreamcast, but was still a great hit in Poland, where creator Tate Multimedia is located. The new game isn't a sequel, but rather "a full reboot," according to studio chief Kaja Borowko, with the aim of attracting old and new fans to the newest kangaroo adventure.

Furthermore, the game clearly draws inspiration from vintage 3D games from the PS1 and PS2 eras, and it's difficult not to see the influence of Crash Bandicoot on the developers. Players will take on the role of the titular kangaroo as they travel across several planets, attempting to cleanse them of some sort of disease.

Kao will go through a wide range of stunningly drawn locations, each with its own set of mysteries to discover. Kao The Kangaroo is an action-packed puzzle-solving and collection game that is significantly influenced by the heyday of 3D platformers while also expanding on Kao's 21-year-old heritage. The game's lovely and vibrant world is teeming with colorful characters that are just waiting for players to meet them.

Kao will face several challenges in his path, including enemies who are quick and strong, savages who are slow and ponderous, and everything in between. To vanquish those who stand in his way, Kao will have to employ everything he's learnt. Kao's paws are covered with weird, captivating, long-buried gloves that are pulsating with power that has yet to be fully released.

These gloves will play an important role in Kao's quest, helping him fend off enemies and traversing the globe. Will the entire extent of their influence ever be known? Kao is on a mission to find out.

Explore a wide variety of unique and stunning interactive worlds, each with its own set of obstacles, adversaries, riddles, and secrets! As Kao advances on his trip, players will be able to jump, climb, dive, and ride their way through extremely realistic settings.

Edited by Atul S