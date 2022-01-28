Kao the Kangaroo: Release date, expected gameplay, and more

Early 2000s platformer Kao the Kangaroo returns for newer players as Polish studio Tate Multimedia gives the title a complete reboot. The recently released announcement trailer gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect with the resurgence of the title.

Over two decades have passed since the first title of the series. The visual gameplay looks much better in the trailer, and rightfully so, as the colorful theme better complements the tone of the game.

The game was announced back in June 2020, as a commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the series.

Kao the Kangaroo will likely return later this year

The announcement trailer states that the new reboot will be released in Summer 2022. The game will also be available for an array of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. From the looks of it, the game will surely continue the legacy of its predecessors.

Kao the Kangaroo @Kaothekangaroo *pinch pinch pinch pinch*



Wake the fudge up Kangaroo, you've got a world to save! *pinch pinch pinch pinch*Wake the fudge up Kangaroo, you've got a world to save! https://t.co/Q6LkW8YSbn

The trailer begins with the silly crabs that were there in the ‘Wishlist Now’ video. Players get a look at the reworked Kao in a tropical paradise setting as he jumps over obstacles and punches through different enemies in diverse environments. The official post of the title states:

"During his journey, Kao will explore a wide variety of beautifully detailed environments, each harboring secrets to uncover. At every turn, Kao faces new challenges. He’ll have to use all his skills while learning some new ones...not all of them being natural to the world he lives in! As they say, it’s the journey that makes us, not the destination."

Kao the Kangaroo was a relatively well-known platforming game that first came out in 2000. The story revolved around a young kangaroo named Kao, who lived with his family. When threatened by an invader, Kao had to step up and save them.

In June 2019, fans brought Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 to Steam through the Twitter hashtag #BringKaoBack. The 2022 reboot promises to take older players back to the nostalgic era of the first game, all the while catering to the newer players with a visually striking palette, a fun storyline, and charming animation.

