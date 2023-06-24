Kaveh and Nilou steal the spotlight in Genshin Impact x GIGO collab, Fans react

Genshin Impact recently revealed their new upcoming collaboration with various companies. Each campaign and collab usually features a character from the roster in a different attire and environment that players love to see. One of the significant attractions happens to be Kaveh and Nilou, featured in the upcoming collaboration with GiGO.

With their unique abilities and captivating designs, these characters have become the talk of the town among fans. This is the second time that Genshin Impact will be a collab with the famous arcade venue, providing an authentic gacha experience and limited merchandise. Let's look at the fan reactions to the character's new visuals.

Genshin Impact fans dote on Kaveh & Nilou's new visuals in a recent GiGo collab

During the Chinese version of the Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program, the officials revealed their upcoming collab with GiGO. The brand is famous for its several arcade venues where players get hooked to the actual gacha experience through crane games and many more. The collaboration will occur between July 29 (Saturday) to September 17 (Sunday), 2023.

As shown in the Reddit post above, the official media features Kaveh and Nilou for this collab, and it has received many fan reactions. Players love the modern clothes on some of their favorite characters.

Zy0x @Zy0x_ I WISH THESE PROMO SKINS WERE ADDED MAN I WISH KAVEH IN A SUIT WAS PLAYABLE IF ONLY I COULD FEAT MY EYES UPON THESE SKINS IN GAME... I WISH THESE PROMO SKINS WERE ADDED MAN I WISH KAVEH IN A SUIT WAS PLAYABLE IF ONLY I COULD FEAT MY EYES UPON THESE SKINS IN GAME... https://t.co/tSc4DdUAoh

In the collaboration visuals, Kaveh is wearing a three-piece suit with a white and red color palette with golden accents. Meanwhile, Nilou looks very lovely as well with her sophisticated frock. These modern clothes follow the same color scheme used in their original outfits in Genshin Impact. These characters also retain their iconic headgear, an essential part of their character designs and personality.

Twitter fan reactions to collaboration visuals

Players have taken over Twitter, with the majority of the engagement ranging from positive to overwhelmingly positive. Many obsess over modern visuals, and it's easy to see why.

Genshin Impact players can find tons of appreciation posts on Twitter as they talk to compare the new outfits of Kaveh and Nilou with their original ones. Some have also made compilations of all the different outfits they wore in other collabs. Watching both of these characters together, many have also started shipping them together and calling them a couple.

While on the other side of Twitter, some complain as they will get these outfits as in-game skins.

Moosashi @Moosashiden Oh dear. Nilou is selling more stuff.



And she brought Kaveh with her this time.



As always, wishing these were in-game outfits.

Genesis Crystals feel so useless. Oh dear. Nilou is selling more stuff.And she brought Kaveh with her this time.As always, wishing these were in-game outfits.Genesis Crystals feel so useless. https://t.co/SFNCbTGNVY

These new outfits characters use during collaborations have never been added to Genshin Impact. Despite the vast popularity and positive response, officials have not announced any new outfits coming in-game soon. Overall, it is safe to say that players care more about Kaveh and Nilou's modern visuals than they do about the actual collab that is still a month away.

