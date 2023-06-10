Genshin Impact x G Fuel collab and products: Everything you need to know

Fans of G Fuel might appreciate its latest collab with Genshin Impact. The product in question is called Traveler's Ale Collector's Box. It's priced at $59.99 in USD (prices may vary in other regions), while the taste is supposedly Cactus Lime. Everything that Travelers need to know about this official collab will get the full details revealed below.

Players can currently join a waitlist in anticipation of the Traveler's Ale Collector's Box's release date. Once the product is available, the Traveler's Ale Collector's Box is expected to ship by September 2023. No specific day has been listed just yet. The official tweet confirming all this Genshin Impact x G Fuel collab can be seen below.

Genshin Impact x G Fuel collab details revealed

The official waitlist is visible in the above tweet. Once you visit the site, you can opt to join a waitlist or browse the product information. This Genshin Impact x G Fuel collab's description mentions:

"The new G FUEL Traveler's Ale Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving Tub and new fully wrapped 24 oz Steel Shaker Cup! This refreshing Cactus Lime flavor will help you get the endurance you need to fight enemies, solve puzzles, mine ore, team up with friends, and explore the wonders of Teyvat!"

So Travelers have an idea of the quantities and taste offered by this product. As usual, the company advertises zero sugar and how it provides caffeine as a stimulant. Note that this collab cannot ship to mainland China. The main merchandise in question can be seen in the above tweet.

More details about this upcoming collab may be announced by @GFuelEnergy or other official social media accounts tied to this crossover. Still, plenty of information is currently available, such as the label and basic shipping details.

Label information

All nutritional values are provided here (Image via G Fuel)

Those conscious about their health can consult with the official supplement facts posted above. People who aren't health nuts might not care too much about these details, yet anybody interested should appreciate the easy-to-access information shown here. Make sure to look at all the ingredients if you have any severe allergies to the items used in this product.

Alternatively, some gamers might just purchase this merchandise to have more Genshin Impact-themed merch. In that case, the actual energy formula won't be relevant to those buyers.

Shipping details

Another look at the new energy formula (Image via G Fuel, HoYoverse)

This new Genshin Impact collab is available in most countries in the world. Exceptions include:

Guatemala

Iceland

Jamaica

Mexico

Russia

South Africa

Ukraine

Any place with "overseas pack-stations"

It takes five to seven business days to process an order. Note that business days naturally exclude Saturdays, Sundays, and any public holidays. The products included in this shipping are as follows:

40 servings of Traveler's Ale Energy Tub

A 24 oz G Fuel x Paimon Tall Stainless Steel Shaker Cup

Note that the official website recommends that you should hand wash the Shaker Cup and not use other methods to clean it. Any issues with the shipping require gamers to use the official site's shipping policy FAQ.

