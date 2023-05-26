When will Genshin Impact Prime Gaming wings be released?

Genshin Impact's Prime Gaming wings are known as Wings of the Starlit Feast. It is currently scheduled to be released sometime in June 2023. No specific date has been listed since HoYoverse has only stated that it will become available "within 30 working days after the end of all 8 drops." For those unaware, the eighth Prime Gaming bundle expired on May 31, 2023.

HoYoverse uses the term "30 working days," which differs from just "30 days." That means you should get the Wings of the Starlit Feast by July 17, 2023, assuming HoYoverse is using Chinese working days for this calculation. If HoYoverse stated 30 regular days, it would have been June 30, 2023.

Also, only Genshin Impact players who have redeemed at least four of the eight Prime Gaming bundles are eligible to receive this drop.

Genshin Impact players should receive the Prime Gaming Wings of the Starlit Feast in June 2023

The above tweet contains a HoYoLAB article that includes a FAQ regarding the new wind glider. Here is the crucial passage confirming HoYoverse's official stance on the Prime Gaming wing's release date:

"If you redeemed four or more drops during the entire campaign, you'll receive the Wings of the Starlit Feast via in-game mail within 30 working days after the end of all eight drops. One account can receive no more than one Wings of the Starlit Feast."

Note that it's impossible to redeem expired codes from this promotion. Only the eighth Genshin Impact bundle was available when this article was written, meaning you couldn't go back and get the previous seven by now. Anybody who has missed their chance to get this free item won't receive it through this offer.

This is what the Prime Gaming wings looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

"Working days" are typically used for Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. Dragon Boat Festival is a Chinese public holiday that takes place from June 22-24, so it's likely that those dates do not count as working days. Remember that miHoYo (Genshin Impact's developers) come from China.

When calculating 30 work days from May 31, 2023, you need to exclude all Sundays and Saturdays, as well as June 22, June 23, and June 24. Doing so will give you July 17, 2023. Remember that HoYoverse has stated "within 30 working days," meaning you can get the Prime Gaming wings before that date.

Hence, the true range of possible release dates is from June 1 to July 17, 2023.

Wings of Starlit Feast appearance in-game

The wind glider is already out in China (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth noting that the Wings of the Starlit Feast is already available on the Chinese servers for Genshin Impact players who have attended the Pizza Hut collab there. Likewise, the Pizza Alvolo crossover also allowed Korean players to obtain it.

Those collaborations were not available to players in other regions. That means the method involving redeeming four bundles discussed earlier in this article is the primary way for many Travelers to get this skin. Those eligible for the wind glider via Prime Gaming can get it within 30 working days after May 31, 2023.

