Keanu Reeves steals the show in new Cyberpunk 2077 ad ft. Billie Eilish during NBA Finals

One of the most awaited games of the year is Cyberpunk 2077 and with its release date looming, the hype surrounding Night City has reached gargantuan proportions.

In an absolute delight for fans, during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, Cyberpunk 2077 dropped a brand new commercial which features none other than the man himself - Keanu "Breathtaking" Reeves.

Prominent game journalist Geoff Keighley shared the latest Cyberpunk 2077 ad which features Reeves:

Cyberpunk 2077 ad with Keanu Reeves that just showed in the NBA Finals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/pnRmPePm2b — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 1, 2020

The new commercial features Keanu Reeves offering viewers a glimpse of what awaits them in Night City as dazzling shots of Cyberpunk complement his characteristic swagger.

Billie Eilish's infectious banger of a track, 'Bad Guy', also plays in the background and is perfectly in tune with the electro-pop vibes of Cyberpunk 2077.

Keanu Reeves x Cyberpunk 2077

Despite the game going into a mandatory crunch period, Keanu Reeves' recent appearance sure serves as a welcome distraction from the chaotic production mess.

Keanu Reeves is all set to feature as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, and his character certainly promises to be an intriguing one.

Advertisement

Described as a member of the fictional band 'Samurai', he is one of the most influential characters who rebel against Arasaka, which is one of the largest mega-corporations in the Cyberpunk universe.

Unpredictable and manipulative, he serves as the primary guide to the customisable protagonist V and will help players learn the ropes in order to survive in the scheming world of Night City.

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, with V in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image Credits: CD Projekt Red)

In the brand new commercial, Keanu Reeves hints at the vital element of choice which will play a monumental role in determining your character's fate in the game.

"In 2077 what makes someone a criminal? Getting caught. ...so seize the day and set it on fire."

Stating that there are no limits to what one can do in the world of Cyberpunk, he emphasises on the need to seize the day and make the most of an unparalleled gaming experience before whizzing off in a sweet ride.

Moreover, Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' serves as the ideal background track and seems to perfectly suit Keanu Reeves' charismatic persona.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on the 19th of November, 2020.