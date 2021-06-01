Keemstar mistakes OTK with OTV and ends up calling them out for “Rust Server” drama

Recently, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem got into a Twitter altercation with members of the content creation/gaming organization One True King (OTK).

OTK includes the likes of Zack “Asmongold,” Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, Esfand, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell as the founding members, and the organization mostly focuses on the game “League of Legends.”

Keemstar got into a witter altercation with some members of the OTK but mistook the group for “Offline TV,” or OTV.

Keemstar initially posted a response to Ludwig’s recent comments about Adin Ross. However, Nmplol talked about how Keemstar is only angry because he wasn’t invited to Offline TV’s Rust server.

Adin Ross > Twitch nerds — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 31, 2021

Keemstar ended up going on a lengthy rant. However, he did not realize that the creators that he was arguing with were members of “OTK” and not “OTV.” The clip has received widespread attention as Keemstar mistook the two organizations and criticized OTK members for their “Rust server drama.”

Keemstar mistakes OTK with OTV in viral clip, criticizes the wrong organization for “Rust server drama”

Ludwig posted a photo on Twitter featuring various members of the OTK group. Apart from the founding members, OTK also consists of Johnathan “Jschlatt” Schlatt and Nmplol.

Keemstar posted a lengthy video criticizing Ludwig, Sodapoppin, and Nmplol for their recent comments about Adin Ross. Ludwig had claimed that Ross is popular only for “kissing” Corinna Kopf, which led to an angry response from multiple content creators.

Nmplol thought that Keemstar was only angry because he wasn't invited to the Rust server. Tips Out also posted on the Twitter thread, which especially irked Keemstar.

@KEEMSTAR you still mad you didn’t get invited to the rust server smh make ur own loser — Nick Polom (@nmplol) May 31, 2021

LOOOOOOOL GOTTEM — Tips Out (@TipsOutBaby) May 31, 2021

He posted another clip in which he criticized the OTK members for their “Rust server” drama.

“You p***ies were afraid to have real players on the Rust server. Wanna have a history lesson? Zuckles, one of the best Rust players there is, you banned him, just because you couldn’t kill him. Also, Ser Winter also got banned from the server. You made this conspiracy that Ser Winters was hiding in a bush and killed you. You guys are some f**ing p***y b**ch a** s**t with the Rust server.”

Ser Winter and Mason “Zuckles” Bradford were banned on the OTV server back in January 2021. However, Offline TV is a separate organization and does not include any of the creators who are part of the “One True King” group. The clip brought forth a lot of ridicule for Keemstar on Twitter.

Among other things, Esfand himself reacted to the viral clip during a recent stream and thought the incident was hilarious. The “OTK” Twitter page also reacted to the clip and talked about how such confusion is bound to happen due to the infancy of the organization. OTK was formed in October 2020.

we're a new org, these things happen — OTK (@OTKnetwork) May 31, 2021

On the other hand, Offline TV was founded in 2017 and includes popular creators like Scarra, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Thomas “Sykkuno,” and Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang.