“Keeping my expectations in check”: Fans worried about Witcher 4 facing the same fate as Cyberpunk 2077 upon launch

Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 have nothing in common aside from a common developer, CD Projekt RED. The Polish gaming studio announced the new Witcher game on March 21, leaving a significant part of the community excited.

However, a section of fans are skeptical about how the game will eventually turn out. The reason for the pessimism seems to be stemming from the Cyberpunk 2077 saga.

When CD Projekt RED teased Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time, it seemed like a masterpiece. Back then, there were hardly any RPGs with the scope promised by the title.

However, the game was released after several delays. When it did, the quality of the product was hardly what had been promised.

A lot of work has been done since then to improve the game. However, some fans believe that CD Projekt RED might repeat the same issues with the new Witcher game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has fans divided over Witcher 4

There's no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 today is quite different from how it was on release. The quality of the game when it first came out broke the trust of many users.

Though CD Projekt RED's work on improving the game was received positively, one fan believes they can't forget what happened. Despite the excitement around Witcher 4, they will continue to keep their excitement in check.

RHINAVAUHT has finally watched The Batman @awesomeboi159 @Captainhorizon7 Agreed. While it is good it’s being fixed. I’m personally not gonna forgive them for cyberpunk and I’m keeping my expectations in check for Witcher 4. @Captainhorizon7 Agreed. While it is good it’s being fixed. I’m personally not gonna forgive them for cyberpunk and I’m keeping my expectations in check for Witcher 4.

Despite making several great games, CD Projekt RED has been branded as "amateurs" over the ordeal of their previous game.

#TheWitcher4 #cyberpunk #gaming Fans are afraid that the issues of Cyberpunk 2077 will be repeated with The Witcher 4's release 🙁 Fans are afraid that the issues of Cyberpunk 2077 will be repeated with The Witcher 4's release 🙁#TheWitcher4 #cyberpunk #gaming https://t.co/keO6w3I7S3

One fan stated that the hype for the new Witcher saga will never be substantial after what the studio did with Cyberpunk. The fan also referred to the mixed reception of previous Far Cry games, which let down Far Cry 6.

It will have No hype like Far Cry 6 @OtherJoe_AJS No one is hyped for The Witcher 4 after the Cyberpunk disaster.It will have No hype like Far Cry 6 @CasMz5 @AngryJoeShow @OtherJoe_AJS No one is hyped for The Witcher 4 after the Cyberpunk disaster. It will have No hype like Far Cry 6

Some fans are banking their hopes on the upcoming expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. One fan believes that if the expansion works, it could redeem the game and generate hype for Witcher 4.

Trevor N @trevs899 @JayHooft Hopefully for them when they release this expansion, it can make up for Cyberpunk as a whole and actually make Witcher 4 something to be excited for. @JayHooft Hopefully for them when they release this expansion, it can make up for Cyberpunk as a whole and actually make Witcher 4 something to be excited for.

A fan referenced Men in Black while questioning whether there was a way to erase the memory of Cyberpunk and remember only the upcoming Witcher game.

TheNCSmaster @TheNCSmaster @Nibellion "What is this Cyberpunk you speak of? There is only Witcher 4" @Nibellion "What is this Cyberpunk you speak of? There is only Witcher 4" https://t.co/fcZA6hj8wW

Cyberpunk is made on REDengine, while the brand new Witcher game will be built on Unreal Engine 5. This shift in the game engine may save the latter as one fan believes that REDengine caused all the problems.

Hopefully using a more commonly used engine can streamline development and lead to a more polished game. 🤞 I bet all the bugs in Cyberpunk are what led @CDPROJEKTRED to switch to UE5 for The Witcher 4.Hopefully using a more commonly used engine can streamline development and lead to a more polished game. 🤞 I bet all the bugs in Cyberpunk are what led @CDPROJEKTRED to switch to UE5 for The Witcher 4.Hopefully using a more commonly used engine can streamline development and lead to a more polished game. 🤞 https://t.co/7jgP6G6QKX

It seems that the performance issues of Cyberpunk is a real botheration in the hype of Witcher 4.

Damn you all fell for the bait again >people hyping up The Witcher 4 when Cyberpunk 2099 still isn't playableDamn you all fell for the bait again

Witcher 4 will also be a wonderful opportunity for CD Projekt RED to get back their lost glory. If they can do a good job with the game, they will regain not just their lost reputation, but fans’ trust as well.

Billy Sedgwick @billy_sedgwick me included...But i think they should probably be trying to get there reputation back ...So the game might come out awesome 🤞...I honestly hope so I know the Witcher 4 is coming out ...And obviously with what happened with Cyberpunk it's probably got some people scaredme included...But i think they should probably be trying to get there reputation back ...So the game might come out awesome 🤞...I honestly hope so I know the Witcher 4 is coming out ...And obviously with what happened with Cyberpunk it's probably got some people scared 😱 me included...But i think they should probably be trying to get there reputation back ...So the game might come out awesome 🤞...I honestly hope so 🙏 https://t.co/rIjAgncjFk

It will be some time before Witcher 4 gets released. So far, the developers have divulged little information on the same. Irrespective of what the future trailer and information reveal will be, CD Projekt RED will need to ensure that there's no repeat of Cyberpunk 2077.

