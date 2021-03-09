KennyS dismisses Valorant rumors, will be continuing with CS: GO

Popular CS: GO player Kenny “KennyS” Schrub has dismissed rumors of him shifting to Valorant professional esports.

KennyS is arguably one of the world’s top Counter-Strike players. He has won several top tournaments since the start of his career in 2011. He is currently playing for G2 Esports’ CS: GO roster.

On March 5th, G2 officially released a statement updating fans about its CS: GO roster. The report mentioned that KennyS is being released and is allowed to pursue alternative opportunities.

The statement caused fans to question if the legendary CS: GO player would be shifting to Valorant, like many other professional players. A tweet by Arran “Halo” Spake, a well-known journalist, sparked discussions and turned speculation into full-blown rumors.

However, soon after, KennyS dismissed these rumors when asked about his future by a fan.

The rumors of KennyS shifting to Valorant from CS: GO

There are hardly any Counter-Strike esports enthusiasts who don’t know KennyS, as he is arguably the top Counter-Strike player in the world. He has been an active player for G2 since early 2017.

Hence, it was a bit of a shock when the European organization officially stated that they are allowing the 25-year-old to pursue alternative opportunities.

This sparked discussions among fans that KennyS might be shifting to Valorant. Many Counter-Strike pros have trodden down this path before, including KennyS's long-time squadmate, Kevin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans, currently in the Ninjas in Pyjamas Valorant roster.

Valorant: According to sources former G2 CSGO player Kenny "KennyS" Schrub, has been having a trial with Alliance. As it seemed on an earlier accidental leak.



Sources also believe that KennyS hasn't fully committed on a switch to Valorant yet with options in CSGO. — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) March 8, 2021

These speculations caught fire when Halo reported that KennyS might be shifting to Valorant. It was immediately picked up by multiple news outlets speculating about the legendary player’s potential Valorant career.

However, KennyS’s reply to a fan seems to have buried all such rumors.

“Valorant is a great game, but I want to grind CS rn”: KennyS

Following the rumors, a fan asked KennyS about his potential shift to Valorant. Indian CS: GO fan Nalin Singh Chauhan quoted Halo’s tweet and asked KennyS if the rumors were true.

Yes it is, valorant is a great game but I want to grind CS rn — kennyS (@G2kennyS) March 8, 2021

KennyS dismissed the rumors and stated:

“Yes it is, valorant is a great game but I want to grind CS rn.”

CS: GO fans have rejoiced with this confirmation from KennyS about continuing in Counter-Strike.

However, in response to KennyS dismissing his report, Halo clarified that KennyS is considering the option of Valorant in parallel to continuing his Counter-Strike professional career.

As I said in my original report kenny has CSGO options. This does not change my report in any way, just for the record. https://t.co/AfUAS1cwho — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) March 8, 2021

It will certainly be interesting to see what remains in the legendary player’s future