Khan's Camille masterclass sets Damwon KIA up for the League of Legends' LCK Summer 2021 title

The LCK finals witnessed one of the biggest rivalries within League of Legends, T1 vs Damwon KIA.

Damwon KIA destroyed T1 in a massive 3–1 victory to take over the League of Legends' LCK Summer Split title. From a Worlds point of view, both of these teams have already qualified. However, this game was a battle to settle personal scores. Faker and Kkoma have long been partners and were instrumental in T1’s storied history where they won three Worlds titles.

Since Kkoma moved to Damwon KIA, it was a battle of who is better than whom within League of Legends. It seems, though, that for now it is Kkoma who has managed to outclass Faker on numerous occasions.

THE COACH GOAT:#LCK Title #10 for kkOma



🏆 Summer 2013

🏆 Winter 2013/2014

🏆 Spring 2015

🏆 Summer 2015

🏆 Spring 2016

🏆 Spring 2017

🏆 Spring 2019

🏆 Summer 2019

🏆 Spring 2021

🏆 Summer 2021 pic.twitter.com/E2AebF8Orv — LoL Esports (@lolesports) August 28, 2021

However, it would be wrong to give every piece of credit to Kkoma for the success of Damwon KIA. One of the biggest pieces of the puzzle has to be top laner Khan, who had one of the best performances of his League of Legends career in the finals.

Khan on his Camille showed that he is one of the best top laners in League of Legends

In both games 1 and 2, Damwon KIA gave Khan Camille to handle Canna’s Gwen in the top lane. Ideally, Gwen should do well due to the fact that she is very strong against melee champions. However, Khan managed to outclass Canna and won the lane in both cases. In game 1, he had a 11/0/7 scoreline on his Camille and managed to end the game flawlessly.

In game 3, however, T1 managed to show up and they finally picked a point. Damwon KIA was on match point and, therefore, it was a do or die situation for T1. However, in the final match of the series, T1 did not stand a chance. Damwon KIA managed to sweep past T1 and defend their title in a stylish manner. This match was considered by many as probably one of the best finals amongst every other regional tournament.

However, it seems that T1 fell massively short. T1 faced several issues throughout the year in terms of drafts, shotcalling and decision-making within League of Legends. While they recovered parts of those, the near-perfect gameplay of Damwon KIA managed to expose the issue in broad daylight. Currently, both teams will go to Worlds and there is a possibility that they will face each other once again at some point.

However, from the point of view of the final, Khan and ShowMaker deserve the credit as they clearly outplayed T1 in every way possible. This was also the end of Khan at the League of Legends’ LCK as he will have to join South Korea's military service, which is mandatory for every citizen of the country.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Sabine Algur