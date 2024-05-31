"King of trolls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 695 (Saturday, June 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 695th edition are here. The puzzles check the knowledge of LoL champions. Decoding LoLdle puzzles will be more feasible if you are aware of the title and its characters. You can also share your performance in this word game on social media platforms. With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for June 1, 2024:

"King of trolls, coming through."

This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for June 1, 2024.

Neeko, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 695th edition (June 1, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the June 1, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Neeko

: Neeko Quote : Trundle

: Trundle Ability : Vi, Bonus : Q

: Vi, : Q Emoji : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Splash art: Vladimir, Bonus: Dark Waters Vladimir

The Classic riddle's answer is Neeko, a champion from Ixtal who was introduced in the League of Legends universe in 2018. The Quote riddle finds its solution in Trundle, as hinted by his saying, "King of trolls."

Vi's Q ability (Vault Breaker) makes her the answer to the Ability puzzle. Moving on, Cassiopeia is revealed as the response to the Emoji puzzle.

Finally, players should have no difficulty recognizing Vladimir's Dark Waters splash art.

Read more: League of Legends Infernal 2024 skin line

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma

The answers to the 696th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 2, 2024.

