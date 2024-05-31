"King of trolls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 695 (Saturday, June 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 695th edition are here. The puzzles check the knowledge of LoL champions. Decoding LoLdle puzzles will be more feasible if you are aware of the title and its characters. You can also share your performance in this word game on social media platforms. With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for June 1, 2024:
"King of trolls, coming through."
This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for June 1, 2024.
Neeko, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 695th edition (June 1, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the June 1, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Neeko
- Quote: Trundle
- Ability: Vi, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Cassiopeia
- Splash art: Vladimir, Bonus: Dark Waters Vladimir
The Classic riddle's answer is Neeko, a champion from Ixtal who was introduced in the League of Legends universe in 2018. The Quote riddle finds its solution in Trundle, as hinted by his saying, "King of trolls."
Vi's Q ability (Vault Breaker) makes her the answer to the Ability puzzle. Moving on, Cassiopeia is revealed as the response to the Emoji puzzle.
Finally, players should have no difficulty recognizing Vladimir's Dark Waters splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
- LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
The answers to the 696th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 2, 2024.
