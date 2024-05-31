League of Legends Infernal 2024 skin line: Champions, prices, release date, and more

The release of the League of Legends Infernal 2024 skin line is slated for patch 14.11. The emergence-in-flame theme of the skin line prominently features champions and has garnered quite a fan following within the LoL community. There have been prior releases of LoL champions who already belong to the Infernal skin line.

According to LoL lore, Infernal is an alternate future or universe skin line. It pictures itself in a world where the Ashen Lord has been evoked and thus transformed the place into something unrecognizable by most. There are only ashes, cinders, and fire.

This article will delve into all the details concerning the League of Legends Infernal 2024 skin line, its featured champions, prices, and more aspects.

All champions receiving skins in the League of Legends

Infernal 2024 collection

Following the release of patch 14.11, the League of Legends Infernal 2024 collection is now available to purchase. It showcases skin sets for three champions.

The low quantity of skins was expected, as Riot typically releases fewer skins before or after major events. The MSI tournament was held last month, hence the scarcity.

There are no legendary skins this time around, and all three skins will be of epic tier. The Infernal skins made their way to live servers on May 30, 2024. The following are the champions receiving the League of Legends Infernal 2024 skin line:

Ashe

Karma

Olaf

As previously indicated, several champions already feature their Infernal splash art in-game, including:

Ahri

Akali

Alistar

Amumu

Aurelion Sol

Diana

Galio

Kindred

Karthus

Kennen

Maokai

Malphite

Mordekaiser

Nasus

Pantheon

Rammus

Renekton

Shen

Swain

Varus

Vel'Koz

Warwick

Wukong

Xerath

Zyra

All League of Legends Infernal 2024 skins, chromas, and their prices

1) Ashe

LoL Infernal 2024 Ashe splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Infernal Ashe chromas (Image via Riot Games)

Infernal Ashe: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

2) Karma

LoL Infernal 2024 Karma splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Infernal Karma chromas (Image via Riot Games)

Infernal Karma: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

3) Olaf

LoL Infernal 2024 Olaf splash art (Image via Riot Games)

Infernal Olaf chromas (Image via Riot Games)

Infernal Olaf: Epic skin

Price: 1350 RP

