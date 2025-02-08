Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stuttering and crashing on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be counted as one of the best RPG titles to have been released in 2025. The game features an excellent storyline and stunning visuals. However, many PlayStation players are experiencing performance issues like stuttering and crashing when playing the game.

This article lists all the possible reasons behind these dips in performance and the potential fixes for these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all temporary workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying till we receive an official patch or update from Warhorse Studios.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to fix performance dips on PS5

1) Restart your console

Restarting the console may fix performance issues (Image via Deep Silver)

Playing KCD2 for extended hours can cause your console to get overheated, leading to lags and stutters. To fix this, simply turn off your console and wait for around 10 minutes or so before you restart it.

This will help extend your console's life and help you get stable frame rates while gaming.

2) Check ventilation and overheating issues

If you are still experiencing higher temperatures despite following the first step, ensure your console is dust-free. If dust has accumulated on your console, it can lead to higher temperatures. To fix this, simply remove the side panel of your PS5 and clean any accumulated dust.

Also ensure that your console is not kept inside a closed cabinet, or at a place with poor ventilation.

3) Check for game updates and firmware updates

While PlayStation automatically downloads any pending updates, you can still double-check and ensure that there are no pending updates for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This will ensure that you're on the latest patch.

Moreover, make sure that your console is running the latest firmware as well.

4) Check available storage on your PlayStation 5

If your console is running low on storage, it can lead to poor performance. To fix this, simply get rid of any unwanted apps and games. You can also choose to get some additional storage.

If you are still facing performance issues, there is nothing more left to do except wait for an official patch from Warhorse Studios.

In case you are experiencing these issues on Xbox or PC, check out these guides:

