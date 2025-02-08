Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an RPG title that was released globally on February 4, 2025. Despite receiving positive feedback from players, the game is stuttering or even crashing for some Xbox users. If you are among those facing these performance issues, there are a few things you can do to potentially fix them.

This article lists the potential fixes for the stuttering and crashing issues in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all temporary workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying, at least until we receive an official patch or update from Warhorse Studios.

Potential fixes for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 performance issues on Xbox

1) Restart the console and power cycle your Xbox

Restart your console to avoid facing performance dips (Image via Deep Silver)

You may experience performance dips in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 if your console is overheated due to extended hours of gaming.

To fix this issue, restart the game. It will also be in your best interest to restart the console. Wait for a few minutes before you turn both on again.

If the issue persists, try power cycling your console. Follow these steps to do so:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for game and console firmware updates

If there are any pending updates for the game, make sure to install them. This will ensure that you're using any patches that may have been introduced.

Additionally, check if there is an update pending for your Xbox Series X/S. If any, install those from the console settings.

3) Check available storage on your Xbox

If your console is low on storage, it can lead to dips in performance while gaming. To fix this problem, either uninstall some apps and games or get additional storage.

4) Monitor the temperatures and check for overheating

If your console is overheating, it can lead to poor performance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Make sure your console is kept in a well-ventilated place.

If your Xbox is kept inside a closed cabinet, relocate it to some other spot to avoid higher temperatures while gaming.

5) Reinstall the game

If none of the fixes listed above work for you, the last option left is to reinstall the game.

For more such gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

