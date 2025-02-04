Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crashing on PC: Possible causes and fixes explored

The newly launched Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 appears to be crashing for a few users. This issue may not be dependent on a particular GPU, as even high-end systems could trigger it. When the game crashes, it either gets stuck on a black screen or goes back to the desktop screen.

In this article, we explore the possible cause behind this crash and provide potential fixes you can try out to fix the issue.

Note: The fixes mentioned here serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone. Also, this is an ongoing issue and is subject to change.

Possible causes of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crashing issue

Switching between the gamepad and Keyboard & Mouse rapidly could trigger a crash. So, players should use Keyboard & Mouse or GamePad and switch only after exiting the game. However, it's not the only issue that's causing the crashes.

Deep Silver hasn't officially confirmed the cause of the issue, but it could be a memory leak or a VRAM spillover leading to memory issues. However, this is merely speculation on our part and more time will be needed to find the root cause. Nonetheless, here are some potential fixes you could try.

Potential fixes for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crashing on PC

1) End the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 background process

Even after Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crashes, the game executable lingers in the background, which is visible in the Task Manager. End this process before re-launching the game.

Follow these steps to correctly end the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 background process:

Launch the Task Manager on your PC. You can either search for it or press the shortcut keys: Ctrl+Shift+Esc on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Select the Processes tab.

tab. Search the entire list and see if you find any processes related to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.exe .

and see if you find any processes related to . When you find it, right-click on it and select End Task.

2) Update your GPU driver

The Nvidia GPU driver download page (Image via Nvidia)

Updating the GPU driver is essential, as it could contain some game-ready optimizations for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Here's where you can get the latest graphics drivers:

3) Restart the GPU driver after a crash

After a crash, restart your system's GPU driver. This could potentially fix the issue. Press Ctrl+Win+Shift+B on your keyboard and the graphics driver should restart. You will see a flicker on your screen during the restarting process, which takes only a second or two. Try re-launching the game after this.

4) Disable ReBAR

The ASUS BIOS page (Image via ASUS)

ReBar is a great feature that can increase performance in a few games. However, some titles don't acknowledge the ReBar settings and crash when enabled. You can disable it from the BIOS screen, which differs from manufacturer to manufacturer.

That concludes our list of potential fixes for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crashing on PC. We will add more after thorough testing, so keep an eye out.

