Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is set to be released globally on February 4, 2025. The game will be available on all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. KCD2's pre-order phase has already commenced; the game is available in three different editions: Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Collector's Edition.

The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles. The Gold Edition, on the other hand, will cost an additional $10. But the question is whether the Gold Edition is worth buying. Well, it depends from player to player. If you are a hardcore fan of the series and loved the first part, chances are that you will enjoy KCD2.

However, if you are new to the franchise or the RPG genre in general, getting the Gold Edition might not turn out to be a good decision. Also, do note that, unlike most of the recent video games, there is no early access available even with the Gold Edition of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. That said, read further to learn about the content that will be available in KCD2's Gold Edition.

Contents of the Gold Edition of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

KCD2 is available for $79.99 on PC and $89.99 on consoles (Image via Deep Silver)

The Gold Edition is priced at $79.99 for PC players and $89.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does not offer early access even in the Gold Edition, but you will get The Lion's Crest Bonus Quest as a pre-order bonus. Apart from this and the base game, you will receive Gallant Huntsman's Kit and the Shields of Seasons Passing.

Moreover, to make things interesting, Gold Edition owners will receive three upcoming expansion packs for free.

We hope this helped you make up your mind. For more such gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

