Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3080

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, with a lot of fanfare. The game follows in the footsteps of the original game but features a new adventure storyline and upgraded mechanics to deliver a satisfying experience.
For the best visual experience, the game must be played at 4K, but this can be a bit taxing on an older GPU like the Nvidia RTX 3080. However, the right kind of settings will allow this graphics card to run Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at 60 FPS without meaningfully degrading the visual experience.
In this article, we have showcased all the best graphical settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3080.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3080?
The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a four-year-old GPU as of this writing, and it struggles in a few games due to its 12GB max memory capacity. You won't be able to use Ultra settings in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 without severely degrading the performance.
We have put together a list of the best settings that can deliver 60 FPS at 4K in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You will find them below:
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Overall Image Quality: High
- Show FPS: On
- V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Frame Rate Limit: 60 FPS/As per user preference
- Gamma Correction: As per user preference
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- Mode: Quality
- Sharpness: 40%
Camera Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Anti Aliasing: SMAA 1TX
- Object Quality: Medium
- Particles: Medium
- Lighting: High
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Postprocess Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Textures: Medium
The above settings have been handpicked to deliver a perfect balance between graphical fidelity and performance. With these settings, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will deliver fantastic visuals while running at 60 FPS.
