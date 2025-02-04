Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3080

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, with a lot of fanfare. The game follows in the footsteps of the original game but features a new adventure storyline and upgraded mechanics to deliver a satisfying experience.

For the best visual experience, the game must be played at 4K, but this can be a bit taxing on an older GPU like the Nvidia RTX 3080. However, the right kind of settings will allow this graphics card to run Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at 60 FPS without meaningfully degrading the visual experience.

In this article, we have showcased all the best graphical settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3080.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Trending

What are the best settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3080?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a four-year-old GPU as of this writing, and it struggles in a few games due to its 12GB max memory capacity. You won't be able to use Ultra settings in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 without severely degrading the performance.

We have put together a list of the best settings that can deliver 60 FPS at 4K in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You will find them below:

Graphics settings

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Overall Image Quality : High

: High Show FPS : On

: On V-Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS/As per user preference

: 60 FPS/As per user preference Gamma Correction : As per user preference

: As per user preference Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology : DLSS

: DLSS Mode : Quality

: Quality Sharpness: 40%

Camera Effects

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Near DOF: On

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Is the Gold Edition worth buying?

Advanced Graphics Settings

Anti Aliasing : SMAA 1TX

: SMAA 1TX Object Quality : Medium

: Medium Particles : Medium

: Medium Lighting : High

: High Global Illumination : Medium

: Medium Postprocess Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium

: Medium Textures: Medium

The above settings have been handpicked to deliver a perfect balance between graphical fidelity and performance. With these settings, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will deliver fantastic visuals while running at 60 FPS.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback