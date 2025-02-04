  • home icon
  Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3080

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Feb 04, 2025 17:28 GMT
Picture of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 3080 (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, with a lot of fanfare. The game follows in the footsteps of the original game but features a new adventure storyline and upgraded mechanics to deliver a satisfying experience.

For the best visual experience, the game must be played at 4K, but this can be a bit taxing on an older GPU like the Nvidia RTX 3080. However, the right kind of settings will allow this graphics card to run Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at 60 FPS without meaningfully degrading the visual experience.

In this article, we have showcased all the best graphical settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3080.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3080?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a four-year-old GPU as of this writing, and it struggles in a few games due to its 12GB max memory capacity. You won't be able to use Ultra settings in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 without severely degrading the performance.

We have put together a list of the best settings that can deliver 60 FPS at 4K in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You will find them below:

Graphics settings

  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Overall Image Quality: High
  • Show FPS: On
  • V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Frame Rate Limit: 60 FPS/As per user preference
  • Gamma Correction: As per user preference
  • Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

  • Technology: DLSS
  • Mode: Quality
  • Sharpness: 40%

Camera Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Near DOF: On

Advanced Graphics Settings

  • Anti Aliasing: SMAA 1TX
  • Object Quality: Medium
  • Particles: Medium
  • Lighting: High
  • Global Illumination: Medium
  • Postprocess Quality: Low
  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • Shadows: Medium
  • Textures: Medium

The above settings have been handpicked to deliver a perfect balance between graphical fidelity and performance. With these settings, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will deliver fantastic visuals while running at 60 FPS.

हिन्दी