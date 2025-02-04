Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4080

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was released on February 4, 2025. It continues the story of Henry from the original game with new adventures and redefined combat mechanics.

While its system requirements are reasonable for 1080p gameplay, you will need a decently capable GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4080 to play it in 4K at 30 FPS.

However, 30 FPS is not enough for many players, which is why we have put together a list of the best graphics settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on the RTX 4080 to help you achieve 60 FPS and above.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on RTX 4080?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver || Plaion)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a powerful GPU designed to play games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II at 4K resolution. However, this game's realistic graphics require a bit more power than most other games, and as such, the 4080 can only run it at 30 FPS, unless you apply the following settings to achieve 60+ FPS:

Graphics settings

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Overall Image Quality : High

: High Show FPS : On

: On V-Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS/As per user preference

: 60 FPS/As per user preference Gamma Correction : As per user preference

: As per user preference Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology : DLSS

: DLSS Mode : Quality

: Quality Sharpness: 40%

Camera Effects

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Near DOF: On

Advanced Graphics Settings

Anti Aliasing : SMAA 1TX

: SMAA 1TX Object Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Particles : High

: High Lighting : Ultra

: Ultra Global Illumination : Ultra

: Ultra Postprocess Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : High

: High Shadows : High

: High Textures: High

We have chosen a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra settings to optimize the image quality and deliver 60+ FPS. These settings won't degrade the image quality, and should provide a great visual experience.

This concludes the list of best graphics settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on RTX 4080. Getting 60 FPS and above won't be difficult if you apply the above settings correctly.

