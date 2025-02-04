Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4090

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is developed on the legacy of the original title and brings a whole new story for players to discover and enjoy. The game's system requirements are on the higher side, considering the 30 FPS output. However, the right settings can bring it to 60 FPS and above on an Nvidia RTX 4090.

In this article, you will find all the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4090.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Best settings for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on RTX 4090 at 4K

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver || Plaion)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a flagship-class GPU that can play graphics-demanding games at 4K, including Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This graphics card is equipped with 24GB memory to ensure the game can run at ultra visual fidelity.

Below, you will find all the best graphics settings to run this title at 4K with 60 FPS performance:

Graphics settings

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Overall Image Quality : High

: High Show FPS : On

: On V-Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS/As per user preference

: 60 FPS/As per user preference Gamma Correction : As per user preference

: As per user preference Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology : DLSS

: DLSS Mode : Quality

: Quality Sharpness: 40%

Camera Effects

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Near DOF: On

Advanced Graphics Settings

Anti Aliasing : SMAA 1TX

: SMAA 1TX Object Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Particles : Ultra

: Ultra Lighting : Ultra

: Ultra Global Illumination : Ultra

: Ultra Postprocess Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadows : High

: High Textures: Ultra

This concludes the list of best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4090 at 4K. We have meticulously optimized the settings to ensure you can get 60+ FPS on this game, even at 4K resolution.

