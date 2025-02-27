Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete A Sinful Soul task

A Sinful Soul is a side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You can only access it during the The Hermit side quest. During its run, you will deliver a cross to an elderly widow and assist her in giving a proper burial to a man named Jan. This quest is highly missable, so be careful during the Hermit mission, or you will lose the chance to complete it.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about completing the A Sinful Soul side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete A Sinful Soul in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to Hermit to get this side quest (Image via Deep Silver)

To unlock A Sinful Soul in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must begin the 'The Hermit' side quest and exhaust all dialogue options with Innkeeper Betty. You will also need to complete all optional objectives she provides, particularly investigating the cross and speaking with witnesses.

Afterward, visit Apollonia and inspect the black horse before confronting the Hermit with your findings.

Select the dialogue option — "I learned some strange things about you…" — and continue exhausting all conversation choices.

If the Hermit turns hostile, wait until he returns to his hut and sits down before attempting to speak with him again. Talk to him, and it will lead to him assigning the A Sinful Soul side quest.

Deliver the Cross to the Widow

Talk to the Widow and help her bury her husband (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel to Troskowitz and locate Widow Margaret, whose location varies by time of day but will be marked on the map. In the evening, she is usually found in the house opposite the tailor’s entrance. Speak with her and choose the following dialogue options:

1) "I bring you absolution (Hand over the cross),"

2) "I’ll help you,"

3) "Let’s go to the graveyard." This will initiate fast travel to the graveyard.

Speak to the Widow at the Graveyard

Once you are there, continue the conversation with these dialogue choices:

1) "What does the graveyard have to do with absolution?"

2) "It’s the living I’m afraid of."

3) "Why doesn’t he have a grave?"

4) "The conciliatory cross is to commemorate Jan?"

5) "We’ll bury him."

Dig a grave for Jan

Bury Jan and complete the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Head to the northeast section of the graveyard and dig a grave at the indicated spot. A spade is required for this step, which can be purchased from a trader in Troskowitz if you do not already have one.

Retrieve the remains

Get out of the graveyard and look for a patch of red flowers behind it. Pick the flowers and dig at the marked location to uncover a grave. Loot the site to collect "Old Bones."

Return to the freshly dug grave and select the option "Bury Jan’s remains" to complete the burial process.

After Jan is laid to rest, speak with the widow again. Select the following dialogue options:

1) "I buried Jan’s bones."

2) "You did the right thing."

3) "All right, I gladly accept."

The widow will reward you with 45 Groschen, marking the successful completion of A Sinful Soul in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

