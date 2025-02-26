Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Heirloom side quest

The Heirloom side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, begins in the Kuttenberg Region at Tailor Mikush’s home. To start it, you must complete Speak of the Devil in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 first. The quest is given by Svatava Mikush, the wife of the missing tailor, who requests Henry’s help in finding her husband.

This guide covers everything you will need to know to complete The Heirloom side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete The Heirloom side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to the wife to start the mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Deep Silver)

The Mikush family, who fled the destruction of Mesoles, now lives in an abandoned hut near Bylany. Their patriarch, Tailor Mikush, has not returned from work in Bylany, prompting Henry to investigate his disappearance.

Visit the hut on the western outskirts of Bylany during daylight hours. There, you will find Svatava Mikush speaking with another villager. Speak with her to begin the quest. If you talk to Vendula, their daughter, you can pass a speech check to learn that Mikush was involved in an argument over dice.

Investigating Mikush’s disappearance

Talk to the NPCs to find Mikush's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Deep Silver)

Travel to Bylany and enter the tavern to speak with Chernik. You can usually find him inside. He can provide information on Mikush’s whereabouts. To persuade him, you can either pass a speech check, challenge him to a game of dice, or simply pay him for details.

Tracking down Drat

Chernik will direct you to Drat, a man working on a farm north of the tavern. Speaking with him requires passing an initial persuasion check. If you press him further, you can unlock additional details. Use strong persuasion tactics to extract the truth from him. Eventually, he will reveal information about a crossroads near the forest where you should search next.

Head northwest along the road until you find bloodstains on the ground. Inspect the area thoroughly before continuing deeper into the woods. Following the tracks will lead you deeper into the forest. Along the way, you will find Mikush’s cap on the ground. If you have Mutt with you, he can track the scent from this point onward.

Rescuing Mikush

Help Mikush (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Deep Silver)

Mikush is being held captive by bandits near a tent just before a stream. These bandits are not open to negotiation, which means you will need to cut them down. Defeat them to access Mikush, who is gravely wounded.

Healing Mikush:

Clean his wounds using alcohol (you can find Schnapps near the fire). Apply herbs (Feverfew works best and can be gathered nearby). Administer a potion (Aqua Vitalis, Marigold decoction, or Painkiller brew — if you lack a strong version, a Weak Marigold decoction is inside the white tent near the chest). Bandage his wounds and optionally pray for him.

Saving Svatava and Vendula

Return quickly to their home to prevent an attack. The game will autosave as you approach. When confronting Hanka, you will have limited time to make choices. Select the negotiate option first, then choose from multiple speech checks to convince him to release Vendula. If persuasion fails, you can offer payment instead.

If you previously extracted all details from Drat, you can use an additional dialogue option to convince Hanka that he will find companionship elsewhere.

At this point, you must decide whether to fight Hanka and his accomplices or let them leave. If you choose combat, be prepared to kill all three enemies. Your choice here does not impact the quest’s outcome as long as Vendula is safe and Mikush is treated.

After resolving the situation, speak with Svatava inside their hut. She will request your help in recovering their family’s inheritance from Mesoles in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Recovering the family treasure

Travel to the burned remains of Mesoles and locate Mikush’s former home in the center of town. Beware of wild dogs in the area. If you are aiming for the Lent achievement, use kicks instead of weapons to fend them off.

The search area will expand southward. Proceed to the forest’s edge, where you will find a handcart, shovel, and a dig spot. Dig at the marked location to unearth a chest, then loot all its contents.

Returning the inheritance

Return to the Mikush family home and present the recovered items to Svatava. You have multiple choices:

Return the entire inheritance (earn the maximum reward: 60 Groschen and experience points).

(earn the maximum reward: 60 Groschen and experience points). Return only part of it.

Lie and claim you found nothing.

Once you conclude this exchange, the quest is complete in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

