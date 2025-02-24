Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete side Ransom quest

Ransom in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a side quest that begins near Danemark in the Kuttenberg Region, where you will meet Jan of Suchotlesky. To start this quest, you need to complete Main Quest 14: Speak of the Devil. Jan requests your assistance in securing the release of his brother, Peter, who has been captured by Sigismund’s forces. Alternatively, if you ally with Laszlo, you will obtain Peter’s armor and sword.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Ransom quest.

How to complete the Ransom in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Starting location of the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest starts when you encounter Jan while traveling near Danemark in the southeast of Kuttenberg in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You may stumble upon a scene where Cumans attack a cart. After dealing with the attackers, you will find Jan injured nearby. Assist him with his wounds, and he will explain the situation, asking for your help with negotiating Peter’s release.

Your first task is to visit Sigismund’s camp to gather information about Peter’s whereabouts. The camp is located northeast of Suchdol. Several individuals within the camp may provide useful details:

Camp Chaplain (Father Bohumil): Found in the large white tent near the Field Chapel. Speaking with him narrows the search area. Musa the Healer: Located in the Field Infirmary. Talking to him provides insights similar to the chaplain’s. Milada the Bathhouse Owner: Situated near the camp entrance, she offers another perspective on Peter’s location.

Finding Peter (Optional)

If you question enough people, you will be directed to a prisoner held on the eastern side of the camp. Keep in mind that the area is restricted, and guards will react if they see you trespassing. To reach Peter unnoticed, sneak through a gap in the fence behind the tent.

Once you speak to him, you will learn that he is not Peter, but he offers crucial information in exchange for food. Once fed, he reveals that Peter has already perished and directs you to a location where bodies are stored. Travel to the marked area near the bathhouse and search for a cart containing a corpse.

Confronting Laszlo Farkas

Save the prisoner (Image via Deep Silver)

Now that you have confirmed Peter’s fate, you must find Laszlo, who is located in a red tent in the northeastern part of the camp. You have two options:

Feign ignorance: Play along and let him dictate the location for the exchange.

Play along and let him dictate the location for the exchange. Expose the truth: Call him out for Peter’s death. Laszlo acknowledges this but still insists on meeting Jan for the supposed ransom handoff.

Return to Jan at an inn west of the Kourimska Gate in Kuttenberg. Informing him about Peter’s death triggers his desire for vengeance. If you refuse to assist him in avenging his brother, the quest will immediately fail. Agreeing to help progresses the quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Recruiting Reinforcements (Optional)

Defeat the guards (Image via Deep Silver)

If you have completed certain quests prior to this, you may be able to enlist allies for the upcoming battle against Laszlo. If you choose to fight without assistance, make sure your weapons and armor are in good condition.

Once prepared, speak to Jan again at the inn after waiting at least one in-game day. You will automatically travel to the designated meeting point. Here, you must decide:

Side with Jan: Engage in battle against Laszlo and his Cumans. If you have no allies, Jan will be quickly incapacitated, leaving you to fight seven enemies alone. Keep moving and focus on eliminating enemies one at a time.

Engage in battle against Laszlo and his Cumans. If you have no allies, Jan will be quickly incapacitated, leaving you to fight seven enemies alone. Keep moving and focus on eliminating enemies one at a time. Side with Laszlo: This means betraying Jan, who is unarmored and will fall swiftly in combat.

Claiming your reward

If you supported Jan: Once he regains consciousness, speak to him to receive Peter’s sword. You can take it from the back of the cart, but touching other items in the chest will anger him.

Once he regains consciousness, speak to him to receive Peter’s sword. You can take it from the back of the cart, but touching other items in the chest will anger him. If you sided with Laszlo: He allows you to claim Peter’s sword and armor from the cart and loot around 500 Groschen from Jan’s body.

This marks the end of the Ransom side quest. Your decision will influence your relationship with certain NPCs you stumble upon along your journey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

