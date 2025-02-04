Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features a lot of fun activities to engage in. One crucial element that you need to learn in the game is hunting. Becoming a good hunter will help you to boost your personal skills and character as well. Your primary weapon for hunting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be a bow.

Mentioned below is a guide with everything you need to know about hunting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Hunting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 explained

Hunting can serve as one of the best ways to earn money in KCD2. Moreover, it can also help you increase your reputation. As you roam around the world, you will encounter various NPCs who might ask you to bring meat for them. Once you manage to fulfill these tasks, you will notice a spike in reputation.

Hunting requires good combat skills (Image via Deep Silver)

Fortunately, hunting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn't as tricky compared to many recent games. Even if you miss an arrow and it lands near the prey, it will not try to run away. It is only when you get close to it that it attempts to escape. As long as you maintain the right amount of distance, you can use multiple arrows to hunt a wild animal.

Once you manage to kill it, approach it to collect the skin as well as meat. The meat can be sold to a trader to earn some quick cash. It can also be cooked at a campfire to consume as a meal.

Make sure to go hunting on a horse as it will come in handy when you return from your hunting trip. In case you don't have a horse, make sure to lighten your carrier beforehand as a heavier load will slow you down.

If you are hunting just for money, never hunt more than three deer as a vendor won't buy more than this. The extra meat in your inventory will eventually spoil. Fortunately, if you cook the meat, the process will slow down a little, helping you preserve it for a little longer.

How to hunt Alchemy materials and Blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Alchemy materials like Wolf Fang can be used to craft new materials in the game. Gather any material that you can find while hunting and store it in your inventory. These can be used later on at the Alchemy.

Blacksmithing materials like deer skin, pig skin, and antlers can also be found during your hunting trips. Collect these to craft them into new materials, repair your current gear, or sell them to a trader.

Hunting with Mutt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Once you finish the "Find Mutt" quest, you will unlock a dog companion that will come in handy during your hunting trips. Next, unlock the Houndmaster skill to use Mutt to your benefit while hunting.

Mutt will come in handy during hunting sessions (Image via Deep Silver)

Some of the Houndmaster skills are listed below:

Lifesaver - Mutt will defend you in battle and even attack enemies at your command.

Mutt will defend you in battle and even attack enemies at your command. Hunt - Command Mutt to hunt and send him after the wild game. You will find that he’s a great help to you.

Command Mutt to hunt and send him after the wild game. You will find that he’s a great help to you. Search - Command Mutt to sniff out places of interest or hunt game. To do this, select the “Free!” command. He’ll alert you by barking if he finds something.

Command Mutt to sniff out places of interest or hunt game. To do this, select the “Free!” command. He’ll alert you by barking if he finds something. Body Heat - When sleeping in the wilderness, your dog keeps you warm. The bed quality will therefore increase by 20% but not exceed 50% of the bed quality.

When sleeping in the wilderness, your dog keeps you warm. The bed quality will therefore increase by 20% but not exceed 50% of the bed quality. Loyal Companion - When Mutt flees, the time it takes for him to come back to you is a quarter shorter.

For more such guides related to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned.

