Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Civitas Pragensis main quest

Civitas Pragensis in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the second quest after the point of no return in the game. Although this mission is relatively short, the choices you make during this quest will have some consequences on the ending you get. In this quest, Henry will face off in a 1v1 duel against Erik.

Ad

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about completing the Civitas Pragensis in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Civitas Pragensis in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk with everyone at the table (Image via Deep Silver)

The Civitas Pragensis quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 starts at a victory celebration where you must interact with the characters present. The main goal is to converse with the attendees before progressing to the next stage of the mission.

Ad

Trending

Begin by talking to Janosh , who feels disheartened despite the recent success. He will share his concerns about the losses suffered in battle.

, who feels disheartened despite the recent success. He will share his concerns about the losses suffered in battle. Next, engage in conversation with Dry Devil, Katherine, and Samuel . This trio is commemorating their fallen comrades with drinks, and they will ask Henry who he would like to toast. While your response does not change the course of the story, selecting "To the fallen" can boost your reputation with them.

. This trio is commemorating their fallen comrades with drinks, and they will ask Henry who he would like to toast. While your response does not change the course of the story, selecting "To the fallen" can boost your reputation with them. Finally, speak to Ruthard, the only mandatory interaction in this sequence. He will express his gratitude for Henry’s role in securing freedom for him and others. You can either bid him farewell or discuss Sigismund and Jobst before a cutscene initiates, marking the end of the celebration.

Ad

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Italian Job main quest

The duel invitation

After the celebration, Kubyenka arrives unexpectedly on horseback. The group is shocked to see him alive, and he delivers a challenge from Erik, who seeks a duel with Henry.

You now have two choices:

Accept the duel – This leads to a direct confrontation with Erik in single combat.

– This leads to a direct confrontation with Erik in single combat. Decline the challenge – If you refuse, the mission will conclude immediately.

Ad

Battling Erik

Fight and defeat Erik (Image via Deep Silver)

If you choose to face Erik, you can gain an advantage by passing two dialogue checks before the fight begins. These checks allow Henry to weaken Erik’s stats, making the duel easier. If you fail, Erik will be stronger in combat.

Ad

Also read: How to romance Widow Johanka in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Combat tips:

Utilize Master Strikes and well-timed Stab attacks to exploit openings in Erik’s defense.

and well-timed to exploit openings in Erik’s defense. Equip a high-damage weapon, such as a Sword or a Hammer , since Erik is heavily armored, and weaker weapons will struggle to penetrate his defenses.

, since Erik is heavily armored, and weaker weapons will struggle to penetrate his defenses. Stay on the defensive and counterattack when Erik exposes himself, as reckless aggression can lead to failure.

Defeating Erik will conclude the Civitas Pragensis quest and transition into the next main quest, "So It Begins."

While Civitas Pragensis is a short quest, the decisions made can influence Henry’s journey and the game’s ending.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.