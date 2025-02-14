Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Italian Job main quest

The Italian Job is one of the most important quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It is the point of no return for the game's story. This means that any unfinished side quests or additional objectives that you have left unfinished must be completed before engaging this mission, or they will be left unfinished. Once you're certain that you're ready, speak with Godwin to begin the quest.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about The Italian Job in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and how to complete it.

Talk to Godwin to start this Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mission (Image via Deep Silver)

Your journey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's The Italian Job begins in Kuttenberg, where Henry and his allies discuss the upcoming heist. At this stage, you take control of Godwin. Follow Henry through the city until you reach the Italian Court and approach Jerome Naaz at the front entrance.

Jerome will lead you through the Court’s interior, eventually guiding you to a council meeting. This section is crucial, as your dialogue choices will affect the progression of the mission.

Handling the council meeting

Take a sip of the wine to speak Italian fluently (Image via Deep Silver)

Your goal during the council is to gather as much intelligence as possible. To improve your chances of success, drink from the available jug of wine before engaging in any conversations. Doing so enhances Godwin’s fluency in Italian, making dialogue interactions smoother.

First, approach Andrew Polsner and exhaust all his dialogue options. This will unlock an optional task: calling the guards to the council in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 .

in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Speak with Jerome Naaz and select the “Discuss the Guards” option to complete this task. While optional, this step will make Henry’s segment easier later on.

Continue speaking with the remaining council members, including Musa, Albich of Uniczow, Father Peter, Father Konrad, and Father Anthony. Ensure you do not tell Albich that you do not recognize him — this will expose you as an imposter and immediately fail the quest.

Once all necessary conversations are completed, approach Janosh and confirm that you’re ready to give your speech. Choosing to support Musa in the dispute leads to the best possible outcome, as it satisfies all parties involved.

Securing the Italian court

After the council sequence, you play as Henry again. Your new objective is to clear out the courtyard guards. If you completed the optional council task earlier, some of the guards will already have retreated, making this battle easier.

For combat, you have two approaches:

Direct Combat: Engage the six guards in open battle. It’s a straightforward fight, as the enemies are spread out in two groups of three.

Engage the six guards in open battle. It’s a straightforward fight, as the enemies are spread out in two groups of three. Stealth Approach: Alternatively, eliminate them quietly one by one, though this can be time-consuming.

If you’d like assistance, ask Capon to join the fight before proceeding.

Locating Adder

Once the courtyard is clear, speak to Hans, who reveals that Adder has wandered off. You’ll find him in the kitchen, involved in a romantic encounter with the lady cook.

Upon discovering him, an unexpected problem arises when the cook’s husband storms in. You can resolve the situation in two ways:

Diplomacy: Attempt to de-escalate the situation peacefully. If you fail the dialogue checks, you will be forced into a duel.

Attempt to de-escalate the situation peacefully. If you fail the dialogue checks, you will be forced into a duel. Combat: Engage in a brief fight against the husband and his friend. This fight is relatively simple.

Executing the Silver Heist

After dealing with Adder’s predicament, he will guide you to a hidden tunnel leading to Ruthard’s Palace. Follow him into the underground passage. Take a right upon reaching the cellar. Look for a wall adjacent to a stack of barrels and interact with it to trigger a cutscene.

In the cutscene, Henry and his allies demolish the wall, opening a new passageway. The perspective then shifts to a takeover scene where Henry, Zizka, and Dry Devil storm into the council chamber, securing the area. The group then heads to the cellar to begin looting the silver.

Freeing the captives

While the silver is being transported, you’ll notice a spiral staircase leading to an upper floor. Ascend the stairs and eliminate the guards at the top. Search the body of Csaba Molnar to retrieve the key to the prison cells.

Use the key to unlock the doors and release the captives. This prompts an emotional interaction between Godwin and his father, hinting at their reconciled relationship in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Afterward, find Zizka near the gate and inform him that you’re prepared to stand guard. A cutscene will then show enemy reinforcements approaching.

Defending against Erik’s forces

Defend against Erik's forces (Image via Deep Silver)

The final stage of The Italian Job involves fending off an assault by Erik’s soldiers. While it’s not necessary to eliminate every enemy, you will need to take down at least 10 soldiers before triggering the next scene.

Once enough enemies have been defeated, a major battle sequence will unfold between Erik’s forces and Henry’s allies. At a critical moment, the Dry Devil will intervene with a hand cannon, forcing the opposition to retreat. Everyone will then rush to the underground tunnel to escape the fortress.

Brabant’s betrayal and the final confrontation

As the group emerges from the tunnel, they will encounter a shocking twist — Brabant reveals himself to be a traitor. In a sudden act of betrayal, he kills Adder and orders his men to attack.

Your final task is to eliminate Brabant’s mercenaries. Once they are defeated, the quest concludes, marking the successful completion of The Italian Job and setting the stage for the next chapter in Henry’s journey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

