Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Oratores main quest

In the Oratores quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry and his allies devise a plan to cripple Sigismund’s financial advantage by infiltrating the Italian Court and stealing from the Royal Treasury. Along the way, you will have to explore hidden tunnels, fight multiple foes, and engage in high-speed horseback chases.

This guide shares everything you will need to know about the Oratores main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Oratores quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk with the council to start the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

To start the quest, travel to Suchdol and find Zizka. He will inform you that a council meeting for Lord Von Bergow is scheduled for the next day. Wait for 24 in-game hours by either resting or completing other tasks.

When the council convenes, they reveal their strategy to weaken Sigismund by targeting his Treasury. The objective is to infiltrate the Italian Court, exploit the Papal Legate’s visit, and steal the silver reserves. This action will hinder Sigismund’s ability to finance his army, reducing his military strength. No dialogue choices during the council affect the mission’s outcome.

After the council concludes, Rosa provides important information about a secret tunnel leading from Ruthard’s Palace to the Italian Court. Speak with her and confirm you are ready to proceed to Ruthard’s Palace.

Guiding Rosa to Ruthard’s palace

Follow rosa to the palace (Image via Deep Silver)

Upon reaching Kuttenberg with Rosa, head toward the entrance of the hidden passage. Choose to follow Rosa through the tunnel until she hesitates at a body of water. She insists on being carried across. Agree to do so, lifting her through the water to the opposite side.

Beyond the water, enter a doorway leading into Ruthard’s Palace. A commotion outside is your signal for getting ready for a fight. Step into the courtyard and prepare for combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Defeating the Vagabonds

Defeat the Vagabonds (Image via Deep Silver)

As you step outside, you’ll face six Vagabonds. They are not very challenging opponents and can be dispatched with a few well-placed strikes. Once they are defeated, Rosa warns of an attempted break-in at her quarters.

Rush inside the palace to confront additional intruders—three enemies on the lower level and another soldier trying to force his way into Rosa’s room upstairs. Eliminate them all to secure the area in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Knock on Rosa’s door to let her know it’s safe. If you have been building a relationship with Rosa, this is an opportunity to deepen that bond. After speaking with her, rest in one of the beds to recover before continuing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Acquiring the Royal Treasury Key

The next objective is obtaining the Royal Treasury Key. Zizka assigns this task to you, sending you after Vavak, who possesses the key.

Follow the red quest marker to Vavak’s location. His usual guards are absent, replaced by unfamiliar sentinels. You try talking your way past them using dialogue checks. Success grants direct entry, while failure means finding an alternate route through a back entrance.

Inside, ascend the stairs near the rear entrance to find Christian Pisek rummaging through Vavak’s belongings. Engage in conversation with him about the plan. If you previously assisted Christian during the Via Argentum quest, he cooperates willingly. Otherwise, he challenges you to a duel. Defeat him and his two allies, then loot his body for the necessary documents.

With the Letter from Vavak and Scribbled Letter in hand, open your inventory and read them. The Scribbled Letter hints that the key is hidden somewhere unpleasant. Exit to the back of the property and locate an outhouse. Inspect the toilet to retrieve the Royal Treasury Key, then report back to Zizka.

Find the Hidden Tunnel

Zizka assigns you and Samuel to investigate the underground passage leading from Ruthard’s Palace to the Italian Court. Before heading in, consult Rosa for instructions. She explains that the tunnel entrance is in the palace kitchen and advises knocking on walls to find a hollow section, marking the correct pathway.

With this information, follow Samuel through the tunnel. Along the way, you’ll encounter looters. Persuade them to leave peacefully or kill them without consequences.

Continue exploring until Samuel begins testing the walls. The correct section to knock on is in the back left corner, identifiable by brown sludge. Mark this partition, then exit and return to Zizka in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Meeting the Papal Legate

As night falls, Henry and his allies assemble at the dining table to finalize the next phase. Time must pass until 4:00 PM before proceeding. Once ready, meet in the courtyard and inform the Dry Devil of your readiness.

Travel to Loretz for a meeting with the Papal Legate. However, the situation quickly deteriorates due to Godwin’s poor grasp of Italian, causing the Legate to panic and flee on horseback.

Pursuing the Papal Legate

Impersonate the Legate to finish the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Mount your horse and chase down the Legate as quickly as possible. Failing to catch him in time results in mission failure. If your horse lacks speed, consider obtaining a faster one from a stable before attempting this section.

Upon catching up, a cutscene triggers. The Legate collides with a tree branch, falling from his horse and hitting his head fatally on a rock. With the Legate dead, the group is forced to change plans in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Impersonating the Papal Legate

With the Legate no longer an option, Godwin must assume his identity to infiltrate the Treasury. At this point, you are warned that proceeding marks a point of no return.

Before continuing, ensure all unfinished side quests are completed. When ready, return to Ruthard’s Palace and listen to Zizka and the Dry Devil outline the new plan.

Visit Brabant to learn key Italian phrases necessary for the deception. Then, speak to Rosa to acquire a disguise. Finally, report back to Zizka to conclude the Oratores quest and prepare for the next mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 — The Italian Job.

