Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Combat Training 1 side quest

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Feb 17, 2025 07:54 GMT
All you need to know about the Combat training 1 quest (Image via Deep Silver)
This guide details the Combat training 1 quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Combat Training 1 in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a training mission that helps you familiarize yourself with the game’s combat mechanics. This medieval RPG features an in-depth combat system inspired by real swordplay of the old times with various moves and skills.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about completing Combat Training 1 in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Combat Training 1 in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to Bara to start the quest (Image via Deep Silver)
Talk to Bara to start the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

After an eventful night spent in the pillory with Sir Hans, you will regain control of Henry in Troskowitz. Not far from where you awaken, look for a beggar named Bara. She is quite easy to spot.

During your conversation, Bara will mention a formidable swordsman known as Tomcat. She says he will be an ideal mentor to improve your fighting skills. Taking her advice, track him down to begin your training.

Finding Master Tomcat

Master Tomcat can be found in the northeastern section of the Nomad’s Camp. This location is a short journey away from where you speak with Bara, so it shouldn't take long to get there. Upon arrival, locate Tomcat and talk to him.

Tomcat is a storyteller who will entertain you with tales of his feats as a strongman. While his stories may be exaggerated, his skill with the sword is unquestionable. Once he’s done recounting his adventures, request his guidance in combat training. He’ll agree and lead you into an arena to begin the session.

Learning the basics

Successfully complete the maneuvers to complete the training (Image via Deep Silver)
Successfully complete the maneuvers to complete the training (Image via Deep Silver)

The Natural Combo

The first technique you will practice is the Natural Combo. This fundamental maneuver consists of three alternating sword strikes in succession. If you’ve engaged in combat before this training, you may have already performed this move instinctively.

To execute the Natural Combo, strike from alternating sides using the following sequence:

  • Left
  • Right
  • Left (or Right-Left-Right)

Tomcat will evaluate your performance, requiring you to successfully land the sequence three times before advancing to the next lesson.

The Horizontal Slice

Once you've mastered the Natural Combo, the training becomes slightly more challenging. The next technique to learn is the Horizontal Slice, a move designed to catch opponents off guard and create opportunities for successive attacks.

To execute this move correctly, follow this strike pattern:

  • Overhead Strike
  • Right Swing
  • Left Swing

Unlike the Natural Combo, this maneuver requires more deliberate control, as you must reposition your weapon between attacks rather than relying on Henry’s natural flow. You must successfully perform this move three times before Tomcat concludes the training session.

After demonstrating proficiency in both the Natural Combo and the Horizontal Slice, Tomcat will acknowledge your progress and conclude the session. However, he hints that additional lessons are available should you choose to return later for more advanced training.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
