Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete More Melee at the Mill task

The More Melee at the Mill task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the repeatable quests in the game. It is unlocked when you complete the hand-to-hand combat tutorial quest. During its run, you will once again face the same brawlers: Hensel, Malik, and Vira.

Ad

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about completing the More Melee at the Mill task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete More Melee at the Mill in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to Hensel to fight him (Image via Deep Silver)

Quest Name: More Melee at the Mill

More Melee at the Mill Starting Location: Lower Semine Mill (Trosky Region)

Lower Semine Mill (Trosky Region) Quest Giver: Hired Hand Vira, Hired Hand Hensel, or Hired Hand Malik

Hired Hand Vira, Hired Hand Hensel, or Hired Hand Malik Prerequisite: Completion of Melee at the Mill

Completion of Melee at the Mill Reward: 20 Groschen, Unarmed XP

20 Groschen, Unarmed XP Quest Type: Repeatable side task

Repeatable side task Questline Progression: Melee at the Mill → More Melee at the Mill → Wine, Women, and Blood → The Best for Last

Ad

Trending

This quest unlocks a short while after completing Melee at the Mill. When it becomes available, you will fight your previous opponents again — Vira, Hensel, or Malik — within the Lower Semine Mill area. They typically wander near the mill or stand within the designated combat ring. If a fight is available, a quest marker will appear on your map.

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Bird of Prey task

Ad

Since this is a repeatable task, you can return every few in-game days to challenge them again. However, once you have defeated all three opponents in rematches, no further fights will be available for this quest.

To begin, approach either Vira, Hensel, or Malik and start a conversation. Select the dialogue option to challenge them to another fight and agree to the 10 Groschen bet. This wager is necessary to initiate the match, and if you win, you will earn a slightly higher payout.

Ad

Vira is the most challenging brawler in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

The fight will be a hand-to-hand brawl, similar to your previous encounters in Melee at the Mill. The opponents do not have any drastic improvements in their fighting style, but they may be slightly stronger than before.

Ad

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Best for Last task

Stick to effective combat techniques, such as blocking, dodging, and counterattacking, to wear them down. Since weapons are not allowed, managing your stamina is crucial. Avoid overexerting yourself, or you may leave yourself vulnerable to counterattacks.

Once you have successfully defeated your opponent, speak to them again to complete the match. You will receive a reward of 20 Groschen and Unarmed XP, making this task a reliable method for improving your melee combat skills.

Ad

If you wish to fight again, you will need to wait a few in-game days before challenging the same opponent or switching to a different one.

Keep returning to the More Melee at the Mill task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for more fights to refine your hand-to-hand combat skills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.