Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Pilgrimage task

Pilgrimage is a repeatable task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that allows you to seek absolution in-game. Completing it resets your reputation and contributes to the total quests completed in the game. However, repeating it does not help in your progress towards the "Been There, Done That" trophy.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about completing the Pilgrimage task in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel.

How to start and complete the Pilgrimage Task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to a priest to start the mission (Image via Deep Silver)

The Pilgrimage Task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be initiated by speaking with a priest in either the Trosky or Kuttenberg regions.

Trosky region

Travel to Trosky Castle and locate Father Nicodemus. He is typically found at the top of the east tower of the castle. If he is not there, check other areas such as the prayer room or lower levels.

Speak with him and choose the dialogue option “I want to make the pilgrimage.” He will assign you a random shrine to visit.

Kuttenberg region

Pray to a shrine to complete the task (Image via Deep Silver)

Head to Old Kutna, situated north of Kuttenberg city. Look for Father Marian, who roams around the church. He also has a house within the churchyard. Initiate a conversation with him and express your intent to go on a pilgrimage. He will designate a random shrine for you to visit.

Once assigned, check your quest journal for the shrine’s location. Ensure the quest is actively tracked; if necessary, untrack another side quest as you can only track three at a time.

Travel to the marked random shrine. Once there, interact with the shrine and pray for a short duration. The quest will complete automatically once the prayer is finished.

This task can be repeated multiple times, each time sending you to a different shrine. Each completion increases your overall quest statistics but does not contribute towards the Been There, Done That trophy beyond the first completion.

Completing this task once unlocks the Penitent One trophy/achievement. Keeping the task active in your journal helps pinpoint the shrine location easily, preventing unnecessary searching.

By following this guide, you can efficiently complete the Pilgrimage task, maintain your character’s reputation, and unlock relevant achievements in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

