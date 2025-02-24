Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Post Scriptum side quest

The Post Scriptum quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 begins at a roadside tavern west of Kuttenberg, where you will find Kvyertsolav, the quest giver. To start this, you must first complete Main Quest 16: Into the Underworld. The main mission here involves you drafting a letter, but this simple act sets off a cascade of choices that determine the fate of multiple characters.

Ad

In this guide, we explain how to complete the Post Scriptum quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Post Scriptum quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The starting location of the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

To begin, locate Kvyertsolav at a roadside tavern positioned west of Kuttenberg. He is typically seated at the farthest table outside. Speak to him, and he will ask for assistance in composing a letter.

Ad

Trending

Read more: How to romance Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Writing the letter

Go to a designated house in Kuttenberg, where associates of Kvyertsolav are waiting for you. This is the same house involved in the "Into the Underworld" main quest. Once there, select the response "Justice is worth more than silver."

You will have multiple choices on how to structure the letter:

Enhance its contents with a polished version.

Maintain the original phrasing as dictated.

Use a more curt and aggressive tone.

Ad

You won’t get much information about the purpose of this letter. Once completed, the associates will unexpectedly decide to eliminate you. To escape, either pass a Persuasion or Intimidation skill check.

If your persuasion fails, the only option is to fight and eliminate both attackers. Successfully avoiding combat will present you with a choice — to report them to the Bailiff.

Also read: Everything you need to know about hunting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Ad

Write the letter for them (Image via Deep Silver)

Reporting to the Bailiff (Optional)

Ad

Should you choose to inform the Bailiff, the quest will conclude immediately, rewarding you with 100 Groschen. However, this path is generally less profitable than the other options.

Delivering the Letter to the Shaft Owner

To deliver the letter, make your way to the area between the two cobbler shops in Kuttenberg. Inside a particular house, you will meet a bodyguard at the entrance. Speak with him to gain access to Markold upstairs.

Ad

At this point, you can:

Hand over the letter as instructed. Attempt to blackmail Markold (requires a high Speech skill). Align yourself with Markold against the miners.

Blackmailing Markold successfully will conclude the quest with some money as a reward.

Siding with the miners

You can choose whose side you want to be on (Image via Deep Silver)

If you choose to support the miners, Markold will provide a small sum of 7 Groschen and instruct you to rendezvous with the former at Hloushetz Gate in northern Kuttenberg. If they are not present when you are there, wait for an hour.

Ad

From here, you can either accompany them immediately or meet them at their encampment later.

Heading to the miners’ camp

Travel east of Grund to locate the miners' hideout in the forest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Speak with Myslibor, their leader. Shortly after, Markold and his men arrive, starting a brawl. You may attempt to defuse the situation with a skill check, but siding with the miners is the best option at this point.

Ad

Markold and his guards will start an attack. Markold, clad in armor, is the most formidable opponent, although his guards are easy to defeat. Fight and kill them all to proceed.

Once Markold and his forces are dead, speak with Myslibor to receive a 150 Groschen reward, concluding the quest.

Betraying the miners and report to Markold

If you decide to betray the miners and report to Markold, he will demand your assistance in attacking their camp. Once there, you’ll find only three miners, resulting in an easy battle.

After dispatching them, speak with Markold to collect your 60 Groschen payment, completing the quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.