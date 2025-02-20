Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Sheep among Wolves task

Sheep among Wolves is a side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which will become available a few days after you assist Siegfried with recovering a lost sheep. Look for the red and yellow "New Activity" marker at Siegfried’s pasture, which is located just north of Tachov in the Trosky region.

Upon visiting him, Siegfried shares concerns about more sheep going missing and strongly suspects that a returning pack of wolves is responsible for the disappearances. He will request that you track these wolves down and eliminate them.

In this guide, we share everything you will need to know to complete the Sheep among Wolves quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete Sheep among Wolves in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Follow the marker to start the mission (Image via Deep Silver)

The first step in tracking down the wolf pack is to follow the new quest marker on your map. After arriving at the designated location, you will notice scattered animal remains along the path. Inspect these remains to confirm that they belong to one of Siegfried’s lost sheep. Once examined, the remains will automatically be added to your inventory.

You will need to use the Mutt to get to the wolves. Interact with him, and he will be able to pick up the scent of the sheep's remains. Follow Mutt into the woods as he tracks down the source of the disturbance.

Eventually, Mutt will lead you to the wolves’ location. As soon as you spot them, be prepared for battle. Utilize Mutt’s combat skills by setting him on one of the wolves while you take care of the rest.

Kill the wolves to secure the sheep (Image via Deep Silver)

Keep in mind that wolves in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are agile and will attempt to surround you. If they get wounded, they might scatter and regroup, so stay alert and prevent them from escaping. The wolf pack consists of three wolves, so focus on eliminating them one by one.

Once all wolves have been taken down, butcher their bodies and collect their ears. These will serve as proof of your success when you return to Siegfried.

With the wolves eliminated, return to Siegfried to complete the task. Once you hand over the wolf ears, this is what he will reward you based on the number of ears collected:

If you return with only one wolf ear:

11 Groschen

Cheap Wine

Weak Marigold Decoction

2 Bandages

2 Dried Apples

Cooked Carrot

If you return with multiple wolf ears:

25 Groschen

Schnapps

Weak Savior Schnapps

3 Bandages

Bread

2 Cooked Onions

Devil’s Head Die

The Devil’s Head Die is a particularly valuable reward, as it is one of the best special dice in the game. Upon completing this quest, Siegfried will advise you to visit other shepherds who are facing similar issues. Two new “New Activity” markers will appear on your map, directing you to Stanislav and Smoliek for additional shepherd-related tasks.

