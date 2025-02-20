Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Lion’s Crest task

The Lion’s Crest is an exclusive side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, available to players who pre-ordered the game. Completing this quest will get you one of the best early-game armor. Named Brunswick’s legendary armor, it is heavy armor that offers a lot of defense.

In this guide, we explain how to complete the Lion’s Crest quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To start The Lion’s Crest, find Scribe Gaibl in Troskowitz, marked by a purple quest icon if you have the Lion’s Crest pre-order DLC. Speak with him and exhaust all dialogue options. He will share a riddle about Prince Brunswick’s hidden armor and provide a Brunswick Poleaxe Sketch. Though crafting the poleaxe is optional, it can be a useful weapon during your journey.

The game does not explicitly mention this, but you will need a spade to dig up the treasure. One can be stolen from the Troskowitz cemetery or purchased from a local trader. Many locations are far apart, so having a horse will make travel significantly easier. Some locations are guarded by wolves or bandits, so ensure you are well-armed and stocked with healing items.

You will need to visit five different locations to uncover Brunswick’s armor. Here’s where to find each piece:

Location 1: North of Trosky Castle

The location of the Shrine (Image via Deep Silver)

Head towards the northern part of the map, beyond Trosky Castle. Navigate through the bushes to locate a shrine nestled between some large rocks. Use your spade to dig beneath the shrine and retrieve the Brunswick’s Gauntlet and Dagger.

Location 2: North of Tachov (Wolf Hunting Spot)

Loot the sack to find the armor pieces (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel north of Tachov to a known wolf-hunting area. Expect to encounter wolves there. If you are aiming for the Lent trophy/achievement, defeat them unarmed. Loot the sack hidden behind some trees to acquire Brunswick’s Chainmail Coif and Plate Leg Armor.

Location 3: West of Tachov (Forest Rock Formation)

Climb the trunk to find the armor piece (Image via Deep Silver)

Make your way west of Tachov into the forest. Look for a rock formation where a tree trunk extends over a chasm. Jump across to reach the chest, which contains Brunswick’s Plate Sleeves.

Brunswick’s Plate Sleeves

Loot the skeleton for the sleeve (Image via Deep Silver)

Location 4: North of Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn

Travel north from the Wagoners’ Inn. Locate a shrine in the dense forest and loot it. Move ahead to find a skeleton leaning against a tree. Search the nearby bag to obtain Brunswick’s Brigandine and a Knight’s Sword.

Location 5: Near Nomad’s Camp (Treasure Hunters’ Camp)

Location of the last piece (Image via Deep Silver)

The final piece is located west of Nomad’s Camp, in a forested area. You will come across a group of Treasure Hunters; you can either fight them or wait until nightfall to sneak in. Find a pile of rocks near a cross and loot it to claim Brunswick’s Bascinet in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

After collecting all the pieces of Brunswick’s armor, the quest will be marked as complete. Equipping the full set provides a significant defensive boost early in the game. Additionally, you will receive 11 Groschen (currency), Cheap Wine, and Weak Marigold Decoction (for healing).

