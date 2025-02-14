Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete So it begins main quest

So It Begins quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a main quest where Henry and his allies have to defend Suchdol against an enemy assault. There are two battles in this quest, and both of them are quite tough, so prepare accordingly before you start. This is one of the last set of main missions in the game.

This guide shares everything you need to know about the So It Begins quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the So It Begins quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Drop rocks to pulverize the attackers (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest kicks off with an attack on the fortress, and Henry must act quickly to help hold the defenses. As soon as the battle begins, get the Voulge (halberd) near the stairs leading up to the walls. This weapon will be useful later in the fight.

Use the crossbow to thin the lines (Image via Deep Silver)

Once armed, head up the walls where a bin containing a heavy crossbow can be found. Use the crossbow to shoot at the oncoming invaders. Focus on thinning their numbers before they reach the gate.

When the enemy nears the entrance, rush to the pile of stones near where you found the crossbow. Dropping these on the enemy below will deal significant damage and slow their advance. This tactic is similar to a previous objective in the "For Victory!" quest.

After repelling the first wave, prepare for the second one. Enemies will attempt to breach the walls using ladders. Switch to the Voulge you picked up earlier and strike at the ladders to knock them down before too many enemies enter. Once five ladders are destroyed, the opposing force will temporarily withdraw.

Gathering supplies and recruiting fighters

Get ready for the next round of defense (Image via Deep Silver)

Following the ambush, Henry must help prepare for an impending siege by gathering resources and enlisting support for the quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Godwin will instruct you to visit key individuals who can provide essential supplies:

Janosh – Food provisions

– Food provisions Katherine and Musa – Medical supplies

– Medical supplies Frenzl – Ammunition stock

Each of these characters can be found via red waypoint markers. If your weapon is in poor condition, consider forging a new one at Frenzl’s forge before proceeding.

Next, report to Zizka and Godwin at the fortress gates. Zizka will assign Henry the task of recruiting several warriors, including

Dobrosh

Knocker Wolfram

Samuel

Kubyenka

Other "old friends"

Visit each red-marked waypoint to find these individuals and inform them of the need to assemble. Once all have agreed, gather in the courtyard and notify them about the upcoming night watch. Henry can then rest in his bed to prepare for the next phase of the quest.

Defending Suchdol during the night watch

Defend the wall again during the night watch (Image via Deep Silver)

As night falls, Henry is woken by a drunken Dry Devil, who instructs him to check on the guards. Visit each soldier’s location as marked by waypoints and ensure they are alert. Any sleeping guards should be roused with a light tap of your sword.

Shortly after, the fortress is ambushed once more. Similar to the previous attack, enemies will use ladders to scale the walls. Utilize the Voulge to dismantle these ladders before too many attackers gain entry. If foes manage to climb inside, take them down swiftly with the help of your allies.

A useful strategy is to wait until enemies are engaged with your comrades, then strike them from behind for quick eliminations.

After repelling the invaders and knocking down the ladders, meet with Zizka and the others in the courtyard to debrief. The quest concludes with a discussion about the night's events, leading into the next main quest, "Besieged."

By following these steps, you’ll successfully complete So It Begins and be well-prepared for the next challenge in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

