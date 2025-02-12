Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Lion's Den main quest

The Lion's Den in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the main quests in the game during which, you must infiltrate Sigismund’s camp, gain the trust of the Prague regiment, and steal the powerful cannon known as The Finger of God. This weapon is crucial in the effort to destroy Maleshov and eliminate Lord Von Bergow.

In this guide, we have shared everything you must know about the Lion's Den mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and how to complete it.

How to complete the Lion's Den mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Go to the marked location to start the mission (Image via Deep Silver)

After completing the Exodus quest and surviving the ambush in the Jewish Quarter, travel to Devil’s Den to meet with Zizka. He will gather allies and share the plan: Henry must infiltrate Sigismund’s camp by joining the Prague regiment, discover the cannon’s transportation schedule, and assist in setting up an ambush to seize it.

Since the exact timing of the cannon’s movement is unknown, Henry must go undercover as a soldier to uncover the necessary information in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Enlisting in the Prague Regiment

Get enlisted to make progress in the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Find Katherine at the Bathhouses—she will reluctantly agree to help, directing you to Stephen Crow, a soldier in the regiment. Wait until noon, as Crow is only accessible in the afternoon at the shooting range. When the time is right, approach Crow and convince him to accept your enlistment using your best dialogue skill (Charisma, Speech, or Strength).

If successful, Crow will send you to Commander Kratz, who demands a special document before approving Henry’s enlistment.

Retrieving the Lost Charter for King Sigismund

You could speak with Myshek at the infirmary, but he is unconscious. Talk to Musa, the head of the infirmary, who recalls Myshek muttering “Old Lhota”. Travel to Old Lhota (southern Kuttenberg) and locate a sawmill occupied by enemy soldiers.

Defeat the seven soldiers using stealth or direct combat. Retrieve the Key to the Painted Chest from a soldier in a white shirt. Unlock the chest upstairs in the sawmill and obtain the Lost Charter for King Sigismund.

Return to Kratz and hand over the document. A cutscene will start, but the celebration is cut short when a soldier reports an assassination attempt on Commander Chertan of the Cumans.

Investigating the assassination attempt

Investigate the murder spot (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel to the crime scene, where Chertan lies with multiple stab wounds. Examine the blood on the ground and the trough north of the bloodstains. Report your findings to Kratz, who takes Henry to check on Chertan at the infirmary.

Chertan succumbs to his injuries, but an autopsy reveals poison, not the stab wounds, caused his death. Grozav of Borumlaca accuses Musa of poisoning the wine, but Henry and Kratz defend him. To clear Musa’s name, Henry must identify the real murderer.

Finding the murderer

Sneak into Musa’s Room—avoid guards by using Katherine’s distraction (if The Stalker side quest is completed) or by throwing a pebble. Speak with Musa, he suggests checking his Book of Poisons and examining Chertan’s body. Retrieve the Book of Poisons to be found in a locked chest near Chertan’s body (easy lockpick difficulty).

Examining Chertan’s Body, Henry notices spasms before death, indicating a specific poison. Identify the Poison, The Kiss of Death, which causes spasms, confirming it as the poison used. Investigate the suspect’s tents, search the tents of Stephen Crow, Grozav, Musa, Adalbert, and Radovan.

Key findings:

Stephen Crow's Tent: Wood, nails, rose water (ingredients for Kiss of Death poison).

Wood, nails, rose water (ingredients for Kiss of Death poison). Grozav’s Tent: Herbs.

Herbs. Musa’s Tent: Potions, vessel.

Potions, vessel. Adalbert & Radovan’s Tent: Broom, bed.

The evidence confirms Stephen Crow as the murderer.

Musa’s trial & exposing the murderer

Attend Musa’s trial and select the correct dialogue choices to prove his innocence: “Musa is innocent!”, “He was with us at the time of the stabbing”, “Corporal Stephen Crow”, “Crow poisoned the wine when Musa wasn’t looking”, “You brewed a poison called Kiss of Death”. Crow reacts by flying into a fit of rage and attacks. Defeat him in combat.

With Crow dead, Kratz declares it’s time to transport The Finger of God. Report to Katherine, and inform her of the cannon’s movement so she can alert Zizka. Travel to Sedletz to intercept the cannon transport in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The final battle

Zizka and his forces ambush the convoy at Sedletz. Engage in combat against the enemy soldiers guarding the cannon. Once you win, speak to Zizka to officially complete The Lion’s Den in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

