Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Magic Arrow side quest

To start The Magic Arrow side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must head over to the Devil’s Den Tavern. Inside, you will find a group of bandits who will give you a quest: retrieve a so-called magic arrow that once belonged to their fallen leader. According to them, this enchanted projectile was what made him such a good fighter. However, the arrow remains lodged in his skull, and to get it, you must dig up his grave.

Ad

In this guide, we have shared everything to know about completing the Magic Arrow side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Magic Arrow side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to the Gravedigger to get some more information (Image via Deep Silver)

Your task will take you to the Sedletz Monastery, where the bandit leader was supposedly buried. Before setting out to the monastery, make a quick detour to visit the local gravedigger, whose hut is located on a nearby hill. He can provide crucial information about where the deceased bandit was resting.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Thunderstone side quest

However, getting this information won’t be straightforward. You must pass a speech, charisma, or intimidation check to get the details out of him. If successful, he’ll disclose that the burial didn’t take place within the monastery grounds but rather outside the monastery walls.

Exhuming the body

Loot the body to get the arrowhead (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you have reached the gravesite, you’ll need a spade to proceed. If you don’t have one in your inventory, there’s one conveniently located nearby. Equip it and start digging to unearth the remains of the bandit leader.

Ad

Once the body is exposed, you’ll be given three options on how to retrieve the arrow:

Carefully extract the arrow – Risk damaging the artifact.

– Risk damaging the artifact. Yank it out forcefully – Could result in breaking it.

– Could result in breaking it. Crush the skull to free the arrow – The most effective method.

Smashing the skull makes sure that the arrow is removed intact. After securing your prize, return to Devil’s Den to deliver it.

Once you are at the tavern, you’ll find the bandits have moved back to their camp, leaving behind a lone representative named Hare. He offers to escort you to their hideout but will attempt to convince you to hand over the arrow before you get there.

Ad

Also read: How to romance Black Bartosch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

But an arrow between his brows (Image via Deep Silver)

Hare warns that giving the arrow to Pasha, the new leader, will only lead to disaster. If you comply, the quest ends without a reward. However, you have two alternative choices:

Ad

Persuade Hare to stand down – Requires passing a skill check, which results in him leaving to form his crew.

– Requires passing a skill check, which results in him leaving to form his crew. Refuse and fight him – If he becomes hostile, kill him.

After resolving this confrontation, proceed eastward to locate the bandit encampment in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Pasha will eagerly accept the arrow but then take things a step further by demanding you shoot him in the head, believing this will transfer the arrow’s mystical power to him.

Ad

Here, you face two primary choices:

Attempt to talk him out of it – This requires a difficult skill check. Failure results in Pasha and his men turning hostile.

– This requires a difficult skill check. Failure results in Pasha and his men turning hostile. Comply and shoot him – If you go through with his request, he will drop dead, causing his followers to panic and scatter. As a reward, you’ll obtain Pasha’s Crossbow, a unique and powerful weapon. You’ll also have free rein to loot the camp for additional spoils.

Ad

With that, The Magic Arrow quest is marked completed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.