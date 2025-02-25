Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Thunderstone side quest

The Thunderstone quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the first side quests available in Kuttenburg. You can start this quest by speaking with Kona, who lives in Grund. She is often found near her home and will request your assistance in retrieving the Thunderstone, a relic she believes holds immense power.

Kona directs you to the village of Horschan, where you must find a man named Thomas. In this guide, we explain how to complete the Thunderstone Quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete The Thunderstone quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Go to Horschan to start the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you arrive in Horschan, seek out Thomas. He owns the Thunderstone and organizes local brawling tournaments. When questioning him about the relic, there are multiple ways to proceed:

Pass a scholarship check : Successfully doing so reveals that the item he possesses is a forgery. He then discloses that the real artifact is in the hands of Peter, who resides in Raborsch.

: Successfully doing so reveals that the item he possesses is a forgery. He then discloses that the real artifact is in the hands of Peter, who resides in Raborsch. Challenge Thomas to a fight : Provoking him into a duel and emerging victorious forces him to reveal the stone’s whereabouts.

: Provoking him into a duel and emerging victorious forces him to reveal the stone’s whereabouts. Pickpocket him: If persuasion and combat fail, you can attempt to steal the Thunderstone from him to confirm its authenticity.

Regardless of your chosen approach, your next destination is Raborsch, where you must locate Peter.

When you reach Peter, he confesses that he no longer possesses the Thunderstone. He informs you that a man named Hensel may still have it. However, Hensel has been captured by a group led by Andrew and is being held at a camp northeast of Raborsch.

Save Hansel to proceed (Image via Deep Silver)

At the camp, you have several choices:

Negotiate with Andrew : Attempt to convince him to release Hensel by claiming you are a representative of the King’s forces. However, this option requires high persuasion skills.

: Attempt to convince him to release Hensel by claiming you are a representative of the King’s forces. However, this option requires high persuasion skills. Pay a ransom of 1,000 Gloschen : This is a costly but effective method.

: This is a costly but effective method. Sneak in at night : Stealthily infiltrate the camp and free Hensel without conflict.

: Stealthily infiltrate the camp and free Hensel without conflict. Attack the camp: This is the riskiest option, as you will be heavily outnumbered.

Once freed, Hensel provides you with information about a hidden stash at the Two Dead Trees containing 348 Gloschen. He also reveals that the Thunderstone was sold to a woman named Mlada in Suchdol.

Help her cure her husband (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel to Suchdol and speak with Mlada, who purchased the Thunderstone in hopes of using it to heal her ailing husband. She refuses to part with the artifact unless her husband recovers. This leaves you with two options:

Steal the stone from her : This is the faster route but will negatively impact your reputation.

: This is the faster route but will negatively impact your reputation. Complete the side quest "Primum Nil Nocere": In this quest, you will be treating her husband’s illness.

To treat her husband, first, examine his condition. You will need to pass three medical checks to determine that he suffers from severe anxiety. The best treatment is Chamomile Decoction in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which you can brew at an alchemy station or purchase from a vendor. Additionally, reassure him about his fears and dietary habits.

After administering the treatment, wait for 24 hours. Upon returning, you will find that he has recovered, and Mlada will willingly hand over the Thunderstone. With this in your possession, you must decide who to give it to — or whether to keep it for yourself.

Returning it to Thomas : Rewards you with 150 Gloschen or a lesson in wrestling feints to improve your unarmed combat skills.

: Rewards you with 150 Gloschen or a lesson in wrestling feints to improve your unarmed combat skills. Delivering it to Kona : Grants multiple benefits, including a discount at Grund’s Horse Trader, a Lethean Water recipe (allowing you to reset your skills), and access to craftsmanship training from Kona’s husband for 1,500 Gloschen. You also receive an optional 100 Gloschen payment.

: Grants multiple benefits, including a discount at Grund’s Horse Trader, a Lethean Water recipe (allowing you to reset your skills), and access to craftsmanship training from Kona’s husband for 1,500 Gloschen. You also receive an optional 100 Gloschen payment. Keeping the Thunderstone: Provides a buff, seemingly enhancing Henry’s Vitality and Scholarship stats.

Of the available choices, giving the Thunderstone to Kona provides the most substantial rewards, making it the most beneficial option in this quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

