Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Wine, Women, and Blood task

Wine, Women, and Blood in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a hand-to-hand combat side quest. After completing Melee At The Mill at Lower Semine Mill, the next steps in Henry’s underground boxing career take him to the village of Zhelejov. During this mission, you will have to do some side tasks while knocking out people in the ring.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know to complete the Wine, Woman, and Blood in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Wine, Women, and Blood in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Go to Zhelejov to start the mission (Image via Deep Silver)

A few days after finishing Melee At The Mill in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, a new quest marker will appear in Zhelejov. Following this marker will lead you to Innkeeper Lawrence. Inform him of your intent to join the fights, and he will deduct the 100 Groschen entry fee from Kreyzl’s funds, securing your place in the tournament.

However, there’s one thing that you need to take care of before the matches can begin. Zhelejov’s reigning champion, Fiala, is currently prohibited from fighting by his wife.

Convincing Fiala to fight

Convince the champion to fight (Image via Deep Silver)

To proceed, you must persuade Fiala to return to the ring. Speak with him, and he’ll reveal that his wife, Dorothy, has forbidden him from participating.

Pass a skill check during this conversation, and Fiala will agree to fight immediately.

during this conversation, and Fiala will agree to fight immediately. Fail the skill check, and you must then negotiate with Dorothy.

Dorothy, who owns the local bathhouse, explains that Fiala’s dominance in the ring leads to fewer customers at her establishment, as men spend days recovering from their injuries. To change her mind:

Pass another skill check , and she will relent.

, and she will relent. Fail the skill check, and you can offer to compensate her with 50 Groschen to allow Fiala to fight.

Once she agrees, return to Fiala to deliver the good news, allowing the tournament to commence.

Fight Hannes

Your first opponent is Hannes, a musician often found near the Wagoner’s Inn. Approach him to place a 10 Groschen wager before the match begins.

Hannes is a swift fighter who frequently attempts grapples. Use defensive dodges and counters to weaken him before launching decisive strikes. After defeating him, collect your winnings and proceed to the next challenge.

After defeating Hannes, Bathmaid Anna will call you over. She explains that Bohunek, your next opponent, has mistreated her in the past. She requests that you teach him a lesson during the fight.

Fight Bohunek

Defeat the brawlers to complete the task (Image via Deep Silver)

Bohunek can usually be found at the inn or practicing in the boxing barn. Once you locate him, place your wager and prepare for the match.

With Anna’s words in mind, unleash relentless blows on Bohunek until he collapses. Once he regains consciousness, warn him to stay away from Anna or expect further retribution.

Return to Anna at the bathhouse to inform her of Bohunek’s defeat. While she lacks money, she offers to train you in Alchemy or Survival for a fee:

Survival Basics – 100 Groschen

– 100 Groschen Alchemy Basics – 100 Groschen

If you’re interested in improving these skills, take advantage of her expertise in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Fight Fiala

With the other competitors out of the way, it’s time to challenge Fiala. Meet him and accept his wager of 10 Groschen before stepping into the ring.

Fiala is the toughest opponent yet, boasting superior speed, strength, and endurance. However, by employing defensive tactics and capitalizing on openings, you can bag the win.

After the fight, claim your winnings and take note that Fiala is now available as a skill trainer.

Fiala’s training offerings:

Unarmed Combat (Apprentice Level) – 500 Groschen

– 500 Groschen Survival Basics – 100 Groschen

– 100 Groschen Drinking Basics – 100 Groschen

Once you have won, return to Innkeeper Lawrence. He will reward you with:

200 Groschen

Two Savior’s Schnapps

Additionally, Lawrence will hint at a final, grandmaster fighter awaiting you in Trosky, unlocking a new quest: The Best for Last in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

