Kingdom Hearts IV has no release date yet

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts series have recently received some fantastic news regarding the upcoming Kingdom Hearts IV title. Fans were treated to a special trailer during the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Kingdom Hearts, shown off by developer Square Enix.

While the trailer does feature some beautiful scenes, including an appearance by iconic Disney characters Donald Duck and Goofy, many within the community are wondering when the title will actually be released. However, there is no set release date yet.

A look at Kingdom Hearts IV, release date might be announced in coming months

Gamers definitely have a lot to be excited for, and the gorgeous reveal trailer shows off what combat in the new game could look like. Though the game will be made using Unreal Engine 5, the graphics should look much more detailed with upgraded lighting, shadows and more. Fans will of course recognize the iconic Sora from the series as well as a few more familiar faces towards the end of the trailer.

The trailer features the message of "Magic in the Making" letting players know there is no set release date yet (Image via Square Enix)

Unfortunately, for fans who want to get their hands on the newest game of the series as soon as possible, there is currently no actual release date announced. During the trailer, it was revealed that the game is "Magic in the Making" with no actual release date or further information to go off of.

Since this was just released during the 20th Anniversary Celebration, players can probably expect more information later this year.

Fans might receive a simultaneous release of the game worldwide

While, of course, it is not a completely guaranteed fact, if the new Kingdom Hearts IV does follow the trend of Kingdom Hearts III, it will be released at the same time in Japan as the rest of the world.

With such a strong reception and anticipation regarding the upcoming title, fans can rest assured that there will be more information put out about this as soon as it becomes available.

Possibly more news on Kingdom Hearts IV at future 2022 events

Players will see some familiar faces in the new reveal trailer (Image via Square Enix)

While the reveal trailer itself does not reveal much, it is still quite refreshing to see the game in the works. However, there are some upcoming events later this year where players may be able to get more information about this highly anticipated release. Of course, there is also E3 which will be in June of this year, and also the D23 Disney Fan Club that will have an event this September.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan