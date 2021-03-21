KMC Komban's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

Due to the surge in popularity of Free Fire, content creation and streaming have expanded. Gamers from across the world have started making videos related to the battle royale title in various languages.

KMC Komban is a fast-growing upcoming Free Fire YouTuber who creates content in Malayalam. At the time of writing, he has over 248k subscribers on his channel.

This article looks at his Free in-game ID, stats, and more.

KMC Komban's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 99227741.

Lifetime stats

KMC Komban has competed in 15539 squad matches and has come out on top on 3327 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 21.41%. He has killed 45298 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.71.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1261 games and bettered his foes 229 of them, leading to a win rate of 18.16%. With 3450 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.34.

The content creator has participated in 680 solo matches and has 69 victories, having a win ratio of 10.14%. In the process, he has bagged 1379 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has featured in 152 squad games and has a win tally of 30, retaining a win percentage of 19.73%. He has accumulated 585 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.80.

The YouTuber has played a single duo match and has killed one foe.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

KMC Komban started his content creation journey over one and a half years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to September 2019. Since then, he has regularly streamed and created content related to Free Fire. Presently, he has 461 videos on his channel and has over 10.45 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has another channel named KMC KOMBAN LIVE.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

