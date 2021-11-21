"You got to eat a lot too": Koil offers Whippy 100 gifted subs for eating a Pizza with the worst toppings

Francis "Koil" offered streamer "Whippy" 100 gifted subs on Twitch for eating a pizza with the "worst toppings" as selected by Koil.

Koil is an Australian streamer, who is also known for being the owner and lead developer of the famous exclusive GTA V RP server "NoPixel". During one of his recent livestreams on Twitch, Koil gave Whippy the challenge of eating a pizza with toppings selected by him in return for 100 subs on the platform.

Whippy agreed to the challenge and decided to do it. Koil then went on to order a pizza for Whippy. The order Koil made for Whippy was - Extra Large Classic Crust, Crème Fraîche Sauce, 2 x Anchovies, 2 x Prawns, 2 x Olives, 2 x Mayonnaise, 2 x Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, Vegan Cheese.

Koil had the pizza delivered to Whippy and watched Whippy on his stream as Whippy opened the box to reveal his pizza. What followed was a hilarious few minutes as Whippy braced himself before eating the pizza. Koil encouraged Whippy to take a bite as he held the pizza in his hands as Koil said laughing:

"You gotta eat all that too.. I'm gonna fall off man.

Whippy then took a sizeable bite from the first slice of pizza in his hands. His expression changed as soon as he took the bite. He almost immediately gagged after having the first bite of the pizza. Watching Whippy gag multiple times, Koil loses his bearings and starts laughing uncontrollably.

Whippy, unable to handle the nastiness of the toppings in the pizza, puts the slice down immediately. He then takes his headphones off, turns his chair and runs off screen while streaming. The event had Koil in stitches as he continued to laugh while watching Whippy run off. Koil's viewers also enjoyed it as his chat was filled with laughter.

The clip soon hit the LivestreamFails reddit page and fans of both streamers discussed the events.

One fan also noted how bad the pizza looked when Whippy opened the box:

Needless to say, the fans thoroughly enjoyed the hilarious incident an Whippy will think twice before accept Koil's challenges.

