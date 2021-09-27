Benji in GTA RP: All you need to know about Lysium’s GTA Online character

GTA RP is filled with interesting and entertaining characters roleplayed by various streamers. One of the most popular GTA RP characters is Benji Ramos, roleplayed by popular streamer Lysium on NoPixel.

Roleplaying in GTA entails creating a distinct character and acting in a manner befitting that character. NoPixel is one among many GTA RP servers where streamers engage in roleplaying. It is by far the most popular, with some of the most well-known GTA streamers participating.

GTA RP: Everything players need to know about Lysium's character Benji Ramos

This article looks at Lysium's character Benji Ramos on the GTA RP NoPixel server, and everything GTA fans should know about him.

Biography and Personality

Benji in his classic look (Image via NoPixel)

Benji "Mr. B" Ramos is a patriotic Filipino who wears a headgear with his name and the flag of the Philippines on it. He generally wears a bulletproof vest, yellow-tinted sunglasses, and a yellow bandana mask, and holds the title of "Vice El Jefe" of the Vagos gang on NoPixel.

After becoming a partner in crime with Jean Paul and Irwin Dundee, he was given the moniker "Mr. B." He is very close to Yuno Sykk, for whom he serves as a mentor. Benji is in a relationship with Ash Ketchup, with whom he spends a lot of time.

Benji is gregarious and funny, often trying to lighten the tone in stressful circumstances. He is well recognized for his loud and infectious laugh. Benji might occasionally become enraged and lash out when offended.

When convicted of crimes, he is also notorious for attempting to negotiate his way out. Benji may exhibit his softer, more loving side when he chats and flirts with his girlfriend, Ash Ketchup.

Notable events surrounding him

After being introduced to the Bondi Boys MC by Michael Simone, Benji joined the club right away. Michael was also one of his earliest Los Santos buddies.

Benji was voted in as a patched member when Stevo Strawberry was briefly elected President of the BBMC. During this period, he spent much of his time with Irwin Dundee and Michael Simone, among others.

These are also the few members of the BBMC who stayed with Irwin Dundee after the group split up. During the breakup of the BBMC, Benji, Jaxon Haze, Shano Powers, and Davo Gumtree stayed with Irwin Dundee.

Dundee felt crushed when The Fallen MC seized the majority of the BBMC's finances and weapons. Benji surrendered his whole emergency cache that he had stored in his residence to prove his real commitment.

During a firefight at Pillbox Medical Center on December 13, 2019, Benji and the BBMC shot and murdered Officer Maverick Shaw. He and his crew were eventually apprehended and charged with murder and terrorism.

He was convicted of murder and given a life sentence with the chance of parole. Benji was eventually freed after serving more than 30 years in jail and 15 years on parole.

While in the BBMC, Benji held the rank of Road Captain. Dundee gave it to him when Benji proved his loyalty to the club following the events at Pillbox Medical. Benji is no longer a member of the BBMC due to disagreements over how the club should be handled.

Arush Patel "Speedy" Santana convinced him to join the Vagos after he left BBMC. He's been with the Vagos since then, rising through the ranks to Vice El Jefe.

Note: Information gathered from nopixel.fandom.com

Edited by R. Elahi