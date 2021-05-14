Who is Irwin Dundee in GTA 5 RP, and who is he played by?

GTA RP is an addictive form of gameplay, and over the years, roleplayers have amassed millions of fans worldwide.

While playing Grand Theft Auto is always a treat, even on repeat, watching streamers and YouTube personalities rise to the podium of stardom by creating profound and equally crazy characters is a whole new level of gaming experience.

In fact, the franchise would have had a hard time garnering such a global response today without the help of GTA RP enthusiasts who constantly promote the game by just having fun and letting others in on their gameplay experience.

Irwin Dundee is the quintessential Grand Theft Auto character, created by Whippy, a dedicated member of the no-pixel community. This article looks at this character and explains why he rules the GTA RP world.

Explaining who Irwin Dundee is in GTA RP, and who plays him?

Irwin Dundee is the quintessential Grand Theft Auto character (Image via no.pixel fandom)

GTA RP simply wouldn't have been complete without Irwin Dundee lightening it up with his quirky ways and Aussie obsessions.

What makes his character interesting is that he has no idea how he ended up in Los Santos. The night before he woke up in Los Santos, he had a fight with his wife, Brenda, over the upbringing of their son, Thomas. His last memory of the night is of him going to a pub to split "stubbies" with his brother, Dazza Dundee. Talk about carefree behavior!

Though Irwin Dundee is a drug addict who frequently takes the stimulating refuge of alcohol-induced high, he is a highly empathetic and passionate character, which is more than crazy psychopaths like Trevor can say.

He is also incredibly loyal to those he is close to and will even hurt himself if it meant pleasing his loved ones. Some might label him as a perpetual people-pleaser, but at least he is not a self-centered jackass who will do anything to seize power for himself. Again, something that sets him apart from most GTA RP characters.

Dundee is also a proud Australian. In fact, one of his primary goals in life (or GTA RP, to be frank) is to promote Aussie culture in Los Santos. And judging by his over-the-top Australian slang and consistent work, he is doing one heck of a job at it.

Note: The views here reflect only those of the writer.