Kokomi Genshin Impact: Weapon, renders, leaks, and everything known so far 

Sangonomiya Kokomi was a long-anticipated Hydro character who finally showed up in the recent Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream.

Details were leaked about her a while ago but were scarce then. It should be noted that not too much has changed regarding her leaked skillset, but other information has surfaced regarding her voice actress and other minor details.

She has been confirmed to be another Hydro character, with it being leaked that she's another Catalyst user like Mona and Barbara.

Since that tidbit was just released, it's still subject to change like in the case of Albedo. It is not yet known if she will be a five-star unit or a four-star one.

She's apparently the main strategist of the Inazuma military, which means that she will play a focal point in some part of the Inazuma storyline.

Kokomi in Genshin Impact: All that's known

Kokomi has finally been revealed in Genshin Impact. She stated, "The wait is over my comrades" as she descended for a brief moment in the livestream. She will have a role in the Inazuma storyline (as evidenced in her brief appearance), but it isn't yet known when she will become a playable character in Genshin Impact.

So far, Ayaka is the next character to be released in Genshin Impact, with Yoimiya and Sayu following suit. More information about Kokomi's release date will likely surface once one of those characters is leaked.

Kokomi's Render

The tweet above showcases a good 360° animation involving Kokomi. It's an old tweet, which emphasizes how long ago Kokomi was leaked in the Genshin Impact community.

The tweet also states that she is a Catalyst user.

The main purpose of the render above is to allow players to get a clear look at her, given that her appearance in the recent Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream was brief and at a specific angle for some of it.

Kokomi's Weapon

It has been leaked that Kokomi is yet another Hydro Catalyst user, and her appearance in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream seems to support that. No melee weapon was shown during her brief appearance, and her design is more reminiscent of a Catalyst user.

Japanese voice actress

Suzuko Mimori and some of the characters she has voiced (Image via BanGDream)

It's known that Suzuko Mimori will be voicing Kokomi in the Japanese version of Genshin Impact. She's best known for voicing Umi Sonoda in Love Live!, although it should be noted that she has had an extensive career in voice acting.

It isn't yet known who provides the English, Chinese, or Korean voice acting for Kokomi in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul