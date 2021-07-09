Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream date and time revealed for all regions

Genshin Impact is all set to premiere a new live stream event about the next update. It will be live-streamed on July 9th, and unlike other events, this one will be exclusively streamed on Twitch.

From the image in the official announcement, players can guess the next version will have information about the most-awaited Electro nation. It will probably be the most significant update since the game's release if Genshin Impact announces the next nation, Inazuma.

Fans around the world are very excited to hear about the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream time for USA, UK, India, Philippines, and more

Genshin Impact will live stream the event on its official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th. A recording of the event will be uploaded later on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel four hours later on the same day.

Here are the times for the Genshin Impact live stream on July 9th corresponding to different regions:

USA - 8:00 AM

UK- 1:00 PM

India - 5:30 PM

Philippines - 8:00 PM

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

What to expect from the live stream event

The image posted with the announcement depicts a Statue of Seven that looks different than those in Mondstadt and Liyue. So players can be sure that they'll get to see a lot about the Electro nation, Inazuma.

According to the in-game lore, Inazuma is under lockdown by the Electro Archon, Baal. She has deployed a Vision Hunt Decree to take away all the visions in the nation.

The upcoming live stream announcement (Image via miHoYo)

As revealed by Kazuha in the previous Archon Quest, it is difficult for the common folk to go in or out of Inazuma. Gamers also get to know from Beidou that only her Crux Fleet will be able to pass through the storm surrounding Inazuma.

They may get to see the method by which they can travel to Inazuma in the live stream.

The Inazuma main city (Image via miHoYo)

Along with the new area, many new characters will also be made available. The 1.6 live stream event revealed Kamisato Ayaka describing some regions of Inazuma.

She is rumored to be the second playable character from Inazuma after Kazuha. Yoimiya and Sayu are two other characters from this region also officially revealed by Genshin Impact.

The upcoming Inazuma characters (Image via miHoYo)

The event will also feature redeem codes, which will randomly appear during the live stream. Considering the significance of the update, fans can expect more surprises during the broadcast.

