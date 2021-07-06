Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 livestream

Genshin Impact just announced a live stream event for its next update, and there are lots of things to be revealed in it.

Genshin Impact is halfway through the 1.6 version and is already wrapping up the next update release. Genshin Impact was released with Mondstadt and Liyue, with five more nations to be released.

But it's been almost a year since the release without any announcements regarding the next nation. The upcoming update will presumably bring the next nation, called Inazuma. Players are highly excited for the update, as it will bring a whole bunch of new characters, enemies, puzzles, and a new area.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 special program live stream

The upcoming Genshin Impact live stream will premiere exclusively on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th. The event recording will be later uploaded on the official YouTube channel on the same day at 12:00 PM. The live stream will supposedly reveal the most significant update since the game's release.

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

#1 New Redeem Codes

Genshin Impact releases redeem codes during every live stream event. Just like any other special program, the upcoming premiere will also have some redeem codes. Each code is expected to reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wits, Enhancements Ores, and Mora. Players can refer to the following article to learn more about the process of code redemption.

Also read: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes within the game

The codes will be active for a limited time and will be revealed randomly during the premiere, so players need to pay attention to the live stream.

#2 Inazuma Map

Genshin Impact was released with two nations, Mondstadt and Liyue. It's been almost a year, and players are still anticipating the next nation. In the latest Archon Quest, players get to know about their next destination in the storyline. Also, the image from the event announcement post looks similar to a Statue of Seven. So players can expect the arrival of a new nation with the next update.

Inazuma concept art (image via miHoYo)

Also read: Top 5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters after Kazuha banner

The next nation, called Inazuma, is associated with the Electro element. Inazuma is a group of islands that is supposedly under lockdown by the Electro Archon. In the latest Archon Quest, Kazuha reveals Inazuma to be surrounded by storms and as being extremely difficult to travel through. Only Captain Beidou's Crux Fleet can make its way through it.

#3 Character banners for Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu

New characters always come with every new update. As the next update will have a whole new nation, players can expect new unique characters. To date, Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu have been officially revealed by Genshin Impact. According to rumors, the Ayaka banner will be the first to appear, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu.

Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu (image via miHoYo)

Ayaka is a Cryo Sword user and was playable in the first closed beta testing of Genshin Impact. The beta gameplay depicts her to be one of the strongest DPS in the game. Yoimiya is a Pyro Bow user and is leaked to have skills like Ganyu. Sayu is an Anemo character and uses a Claymore as her weapon. Players can look through the following article to know more about the upcoming characters.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: List of Inazuma characters likely to appear in the next update

#4 New Enemies

To keep the game consistently challenging, Genshin Impact releases new monsters from time to time. As per historical data, the release of new areas also brings new enemies related to that area. Some leaks reveal that Inazuma has more Electro enemies. Following are some of the leaked enemies who are to be introduced in Inazuma:

Electro Whopperflower

Pyro Hypostasis

Electro Abyss Mage

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Ruin Crusher/Defender/Destroyer/Scouter

Electro infused Mitachurl/Lawachurl

Samurais: Kairagi, Nobushi

Fatui Mirror Maiden

New Inazuma enemies (image via honeyhunterworld)

Also read: Genshin Impact Traveler's Picture Book web event guide: How to get "Cradle of Flowers" furnishing

#5 Electro Archon

A God governs every nation in Genshin Impact, also called an Archon. Inazuma is ruled by the Electro Archon, called Raiden Shogun, also known as Baal. The Archons of Mondstadt and Liyue were revealed much later in the storyline. But the identity of the Electro Archon is well known even before the reveal of Inazuma.

Baal (image via Lumie)

Also read: Top 5 tips for completing the new Genshin Impact event "Kaboomball Kombat"

The Electro Archon is quite popular in other nations because of her atrocities on Vision holders. For her quest to attain "eternity," Baal is taking away all Visions. She has established a Vision Hunt Decree to hunt down all Visions. Baal is rumored to be an Electro Polearm user.

MiHoYo has been teasing Inazuma for a long time. Many NPCs and the Geo Archon, Zhongli, have talked about the Electro nation being isolated by the Electro Archon. Although most of them despised Baal, the actual reason behind her plight will only be revealed in the future.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 Livestream date and time revealed

Edited by Nikhil Vinod