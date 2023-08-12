Korean Genshin Impact fans are unhappy about Lyney's character teaser as new PV gets mass dislikes

One thing that's quite interesting about Lyney's character teaser is that Korean Genshin Impact fans seem to hate it. This is only telling if one uses a third-party extension to view dislikes on YouTube since the site no longer shows it publicly. While the numbers aren't 100% reliable, they are still useful for gauging how often a person dislikes a video.

In this case, the Korean version of Lyney's promotional video has way more dislikes and far fewer likes, proportional to the number of views on the video. This isn't the case for most videos on the Korean Genshin Impact YouTube account, as past male characters like Alhaitham and Kaveh were far better received in that region.

Many Korean Genshin Impact fans have disliked Lyney's new promotional video

The above Reddit post shows an example of how different the likes and dislikes are between the Korean, English, and Japanese versions of Lyney's promotional video. The latter two videos have good like-to-dislike ratios, especially in the English account.

By comparison, the Korean version is far more mixed. The following images will use Google Chrome's Return YouTube Dislike extension to reveal the English and Korean versions of the new promotional video's number of dislikes, which will differ from what's shown in the above Reddit post.

Dislikes on Lyney's promotional video

Notice the disparity? (Image via HoYoverse)

The Korean version has more dislikes than likes, which is rare to see in Genshin Impact videos unless something controversial is amiss. By comparison, the English version is overwhelmingly positive and is on par with the usual like-to-dislike ratios.

Notice how Kaveh's video wasn't heavily disliked? (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image is posted here merely for the sake of reference. Kaveh is a male character in Genshin Impact, yet he was very well-received on the Korean YouTube channel for this game. Similar patterns can be found on other videos for this account, except with Lyney being the odd one out.

Why do Korean people dislike Lyney?

The reason is rather shallow, as some people just find Fontaine's latest 5-star Pyro Bow user to be unappealing from a visual standpoint. Generally, some criticized the new character's design, but plenty of Genshin Impact fans (primarily those who speak English) came to the video to argue with those posting the original insults.

Given their controversial nature, this article can't post some of the YouTube comments, but anybody curious to view the current discussions can do so in the following video.

In the meantime, the rest of this article will post some Reddit comments on this divisive discussion that may shed some light on the current situation from the English-speaking side. For example, some people claim that certain remarks were about those who want a new 5-star female character or about others who dislike Lyney's outfit.

The Genshin Impact community is no strange to random drama. There have been issues with voice actors not getting paid, art getting plagiarized, and now Fontaine's newest 5-star getting criticized for his appearance in South Korea. In the meantime, interested Travelers can browse social media for more discussions tied to this recent controversy.

